If you're a SX/MX fan like we are, getting your first look at next year's numbers is one of the best days of the off-season. It's a preview of what's to come, as well as a chance to rate where guys are, be it on their way up or on their way down. Of course some of that has changed with the concept of career-numbers for champions as well as top points earners (if you are top-ten in overall points in a season you get to select a career number), but it's still interesting.

The AMA released the official top 100 list of career pro numbers for 2020 AMA-sanctioned events (Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship). Take a look at who will have what number for 2020.

Here’s some of the highlights:

Defending Champions

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Cooper Webb

Webb, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion, will defend his first title in the premier class in 2020. He will return to his career number, #2, for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

#1W in 250SX West Region | Dylan Ferrandis

If Ferrandis races in the 250SX West Region in 2020 (which we expect him to), he will defend his first American title with the #1W on his bike in 2020. He will return to his new career number, #14, for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

#1E in 250SX East Region | Chase Sexton

If Sexton races in the 250SX East Region in 2020, he will defend his first title with the #1E on his bike in 2020. He will return to his career number, #23, for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Note: Should either Ferrandis or Sexton race the coast/region they didn’t win in last year, they will have to wear their career number, not the #1 region plate.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

#1 in 450 Class | Eli Tomac

The three-time premier class champion will once again don the #1 plate on his KX450.

#1 in 250 Class | Adam Cianciarulo

Cianciarulo won his first professional title less than a month ago but will not be defending his title in the 250 Class, as he moves to the premier class for 2020. Since he is moving up out of the class where he won his title, he will not be able to have a #1 plate on his bike. Cianciarulo will debut in the premier class at the Monster Energy Cup on October 19.

New Career Numbers

#9 | Adam Cianciarulo | 450 class

Cianciarulo will officially drop the 2 and become AC9, as the 22-year-old selected #9 as his new career number for 2020 and beyond. AMA National Champions (450SX, 250 Class and 450 Class of Pro Motocross) get to select single-digit career numbers.

By choosing #9 as his new career number, Cianciarulo puts the number back on the track for the first time since 2013 when it belonged to multi-time champion Ivan Tedesco. The hero image for this post is to Adam, pour one out for AC92!

The least used single-digit number of the last ten years? #8. It once again was not chosen by a major title winner (Cianciarulo) and has not been used since it belonged to Grant Langston, now the NBC color commentator for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.