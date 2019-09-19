Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
Black Sky
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
MXGP of
China
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

September 19, 2019 12:05pm

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!