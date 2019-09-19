The electric mini news keeps coming! Cobra, which has been making high-performance 50cc minicycles since 1993, will introduce a 2021 model electric minicycle a week from now at the 2019 AIMExpo. In addition, Cobra will display an E-assist race bicycle.

We've talked to Cobra a bit about this new dirt bike and the process behind it. Cobra and KTM, competitors in the market place, have been working together for a few years to communicate with race officials on classes and ideas for electric motocross minicycles. It appears the time is coming soon, as we have heard about proposed electric-only minicycle classes, and now the market will soon feature new models intended to compete in those divisions.

We'll see the 2021 Cobra CX-E5 next Thursday morning at the AIMExpo. In the meantime, here's today's press release directly from Cobra.