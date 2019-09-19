29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming to Takeover High Point Raceway This Weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming, presented by Lojak's Cycle Sales, returns to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, this weekend, September 21 and 22, for a fun-filled weekend full of on-track and off-track activities. Veterans of motocross are set to take over the legendary High Point Raceway for a 'throwback' weekend of classic proportions. The event celebrates the motocross heritage of western Pennsylvania and the memory of High Point founder "Big Dave" Coombs.
On Saturday, September 21, High Point Raceway will host the GP Moto-X Country race, combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track areas as well as parts of the High Point motocross track. Registration for the GP race begins at 8 a.m., with practice at 9 a.m. and racing to follow. Racing will consist of two 30-minute motos. To find a complete list of classes click HERE.
Sunday's DC Vet Homecoming motocross race begins at 7 a.m. with registration, practice at 9 a.m. and racing immediately following. To honor Big Dave's passion and commitment to the veteran motocross community, the Vet Homecoming offers classes for vet ages 25+, 30+, 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+ and the newly added 70+ class with a variety of options for different skill levels. To view a detailed list of Vet Homecoming classes, click HERE.
To honor our military men and women the 2019 DC Vet Homecoming has added two classes, Warrior 25+ and Warrior 40+, that are free to our active and retired military with their military I.D. for Sunday's motocross race. Support divisions including 18+, 18+ C, 125 Support, 250 Support and Mini Support (65cc/85cc) will also be offered on Sunday, creating a family-fun atmosphere for all ages.
As well as the action on the racetrack, the weekend will boast entertainment for all members of the family. Saturday evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with Pit Bike Racing on the legendary racetrack featuring three classes: Clutch, No Clutch and Big Bike (TTR 125, KLX and Honda 150 Air-cooled). Then kick back at the track and enjoy a $5 BBQ dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by Vintage movies and karaoke entertainment with RacerX John at dusk.
A Vet themed race wouldn't be complete without a special division for vintage bikes. Six vintage classes will be offered including Vintage: Through 1974 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 1: Through 1979 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 2: Through 1984 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 3: Through 1986 (Water Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Revolution 1: Through 1998 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Disc or Drum Brakes) and Revolution 2: Through 2008 (2-Stroke with Disc Brakes).
Returning once again will be the Vintage Contests and Vintage Bike Show, offering great prizes for all winners. All participants have to do is register their vintage items at the RacerX Tent from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday. Vintage contest categories include: Vintage Race Gear, Race Programs, Vintage T-Shirt, Best Old-School Trophy, Furthest Traveled Competitor and Oldest Competitor. The winner of each category will receive a free one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, as well as two (2) all day pit passes to the 2020 High Point Pro Motocross National. And for being so awesome, the Furthest Traveled Competitor will receive two (2) VIP Super Passes to the 2020 High Point National, a $400 value. Winners will be announced during intermission.
If you're not wanting to race your vintage bike, but still want to be a part of the fun, you can show it off at the Vintage Bike Show, taking place Sunday alongside the Vintage Contests. With a total of seven categories in the Vintage Bike show, there is an option for just about everyone: Classic Four Stroke (pre-1996), Classic Two Stroke (pre-1970), Golden Era (1970-1978), Pre-Modern Era (1978-1982), Modern Era (1982-1989), Millennium Era (1990-2005) and Mini Cycle 0-70cc (Pre-1990).
This year Racer Productions will host a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Sunday in conjunction with the DC Vet Homecoming. We will celebrate the lives of "Captain Russ" Bennett, former High Point Raceway and Blackwater 100 referee known for his dedication to fairness, crisp white shorts and handlebar mustache; former District 5 semi-pro and original Brownsville High School Motocross Team racer Jeff Provance; June Holliday, wife of Dist. 5 and PAMX officer "Doc" Holliday and mother of Kawasaki Motor Corp. executive and former pro racer Ryan Holliday; and Dr. Charles Hyde, beloved local veterinarian, off-road rider and father of off-road legend, Mark Hyde.
As professional motocross privateer-turned-event-promoter, Big Dave Coombs was the co-founder of not only High Point Raceway and Steel City Raceway, but the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), the National Promoters Group (NPG), the ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), the legendary Blackwater 100, and much, much more. His legacy extends to the foundation of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, as well as Racer Productions, Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online. Big Dave Coombs passed on August 3, 1998 after losing his battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.
As you can imagine, Big Dave's story goes much deeper than this. Our friend, Brett Smith, with We Went Fast has done a great job of highlighting Dave's life with his story The Ballad of Big Dave. He also did a fantastic job of chronicling the formation of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's with a great podcast entitled "How We Got Here: The Genesis of Loretta Lynn's Motocross."
Adult (12+) gate admission is $25 for the full weekend and $10 for kids (6-11), with kids five and under free. Gates open on Friday, September 20 at 12 p.m. and close nightly from midnight until 6 a.m. Camping is included with the admission fee.
To get to the raceway from Pittsburgh or Morgantown take I-79 to PA Exit 1, and proceed three miles to the gate entrance. From Hagerstown take I-70 west to I-68 west. Then take I-79 north to PA Exit 1 and follow the signs east three miles to the track. Big rigs should follow US 19 South and Rt. 100 after taking PA Exit 1.
For more information on the entire race weekend please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.highpointmx.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.
Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson