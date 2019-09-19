29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming to Takeover High Point Raceway This Weekend

A Vet themed race wouldn't be complete without a special division for vintage bikes. Six vintage classes will be offered including Vintage: Through 1974 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 1: Through 1979 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 2: Through 1984 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Evolution 3: Through 1986 (Water Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes), Revolution 1: Through 1998 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Disc or Drum Brakes) and Revolution 2: Through 2008 (2-Stroke with Disc Brakes).

Returning once again will be the Vintage Contests and Vintage Bike Show, offering great prizes for all winners. All participants have to do is register their vintage items at the RacerX Tent from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday. Vintage contest categories include: Vintage Race Gear, Race Programs, Vintage T-Shirt, Best Old-School Trophy, Furthest Traveled Competitor and Oldest Competitor. The winner of each category will receive a free one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, as well as two (2) all day pit passes to the 2020 High Point Pro Motocross National. And for being so awesome, the Furthest Traveled Competitor will receive two (2) VIP Super Passes to the 2020 High Point National, a $400 value. Winners will be announced during intermission.

If you're not wanting to race your vintage bike, but still want to be a part of the fun, you can show it off at the Vintage Bike Show, taking place Sunday alongside the Vintage Contests. With a total of seven categories in the Vintage Bike show, there is an option for just about everyone: Classic Four Stroke (pre-1996), Classic Two Stroke (pre-1970), Golden Era (1970-1978), Pre-Modern Era (1978-1982), Modern Era (1982-1989), Millennium Era (1990-2005) and Mini Cycle 0-70cc (Pre-1990).

This year Racer Productions will host a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Sunday in conjunction with the DC Vet Homecoming. We will celebrate the lives of "Captain Russ" Bennett, former High Point Raceway and Blackwater 100 referee known for his dedication to fairness, crisp white shorts and handlebar mustache; former District 5 semi-pro and original Brownsville High School Motocross Team racer Jeff Provance; June Holliday, wife of Dist. 5 and PAMX officer "Doc" Holliday and mother of Kawasaki Motor Corp. executive and former pro racer Ryan Holliday; and Dr. Charles Hyde, beloved local veterinarian, off-road rider and father of off-road legend, Mark Hyde.

As professional motocross privateer-turned-event-promoter, Big Dave Coombs was the co-founder of not only High Point Raceway and Steel City Raceway, but the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), the National Promoters Group (NPG), the ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), the legendary Blackwater 100, and much, much more. His legacy extends to the foundation of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, as well as Racer Productions, Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online. Big Dave Coombs passed on August 3, 1998 after losing his battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.