Ben Kelley Clinches Early

With ten wins in ten rounds of racing, Ben Kelley has officially wrapped up the XC2 class title. He also inked a three-year extension with KTM that will see him step up from the KTM Supported Trail Jesters team to the FMF/KTM Factory Racing team beginning in 2020. The weekend at Black Sky proved to be a huge one for Kelley, who has come on incredibly strong in the past few seasons to establish himself as one of GNCC Racing’s premier riders.

Kelley made his first full-time bid at GNCC Racing in 2016 where he landed a pair of podiums and finished fifth in the XC2 class championship. He returned in 2017 with two more podium finishes, once again ending the season fifth place in the XC2 class. During the off-season, it’s as if Kelley flipped a switch and came into the 2018 season as a new man. He would win six of 12 rounds in 2018, and only finish off the podium one-time and in doing so, he would claim the XC2 class title.

In 2019, Kelley has more than backed up that performance with ten wins thus far and an early wrap on the XC2 title. The plan is for Kelley to stick with the XC2 class through the remainder of the 2019 season and vie for a perfect season, which has never been done before in the professional bike ranks of GNCC Racing. Walker Fowler once swept all 13 rounds in the XC2 ATV class, which is actually a Pro-Am class. However, on the bike side of things, nothing like this has ever happened and Kelley is on his way to making history.

Next season Kelley will be forced to the XC1 class. In GNCC Racing, once a rider claims an XC2 championship they are allowed to defend the championship the following season but then must move to the XC1 class regardless of finish. Much like the move to the 450 Class in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, there is definitely a learning curve when a rider makes the move but many are expecting Kelley to adjust better than anyone else ever has. Only one rider has ever claimed an XC1 class win in their rookie season out of the XC2 class, and that rider was Kailub Russell in 2011.