Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: 2020 Bikes with Keefer and Taylor

September 18, 2019 4:50pm | by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

With the 2020 bikes out now and shootouts rolling out, we call up Kris Keefer and Rich Taylor, two of the best testers in the industry, to give us their opinions on all the 2020 bikes. The pros, the cons, and more.

Listen here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The November 2019 Issue

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine: See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent. GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around? Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why. When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years. All these features and much more inside the November issue.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now