On Sunday morning the sun rose and so did the competition. With the smell of race gas and bacon in the air, riders walked the re-groomed track to take another look at it before the event’s third day. The 250 C class took the track first, picking up from where Saturday left off in this three-moto format. The moisture steaming from the sunlit ground set the backdrop for early morning motocross and stacked competition. New England has always had a saying, “if you don’t like the weather ... just wait an hour” which couldn’t have been more true this weekend. Conditions ranged from a cool overcast day Saturday to a hot and sunny Sunday.

The variety didn’t stop with just the weather, as fans got to watch bar banging competition from classes like 51cc 4-8 all the way to the 50+ vet class. One of the best duels involved Red Bull KTM rider Ryan Sipes battling local star Justin Allen in the Aggressive Graphix 125cc two-stroke class. Sipes has been racing just about everything the last few years, and actually winning in quite a few disciplines. Allen gave him a great run, but Sipes won it with 1-1-2 scores. This was a race we’ll be talking about for years to come, with the duo making tons of noise while ringing out their two strokes, while the fans along the fence line matched that same volume.

"Hey, it was [fun,] and he [Allen] was pinning it out there," Sipes told Davey Coombs after the races. "I told him if he’d slow down three percent he would go faster. But maybe that’s what makes him so fast—he was not scared to send it! We raced together three motos, and the first two motos I really just out-smarted him, me just being a little older and knowing how to pick lines and all that kind of stuff. And that last moto, which he won, I’m not taking anything away from him—he was riding really good. I made a few runs on him but there weren’t a lot of lines out there and I just wasn’t able to make the pass, but I also knew that I could take second and still take the overall win, which I did. I really think Justin could be one to watch in the next few years—he’s got some real potential."

Cullin Park came all the way from Florida to take on MX207, and was in the midst of an unprecedented weekend. He had gone 11 for 11 with wins going into his 12th moto of the weekend. His winning streak was cut short at mid moto due to mechanical difficulties, leaving him with a DNF. However, despite the last moto DNF, he was still able to walk away with the 2019 Weekend Warrior award, after scoring the most points with his extremely dominating performance throughout the weekend. Park won all but one moto in the 250 B, 450 B, Open B and Schoolboy (12-17) B/C classes.