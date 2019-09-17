The Montreal Supercross is unique in that it’s a bit of an off-season race, but also a full points-paying event at the same time. For American-based racers like Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Brayton, it’s a way to get in a trip and snag a paycheck, just like an off-season race in Paris, Geneva or Australia. However, this race is also part of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown, a Canadian National Championship combining points from arenacross, motocross, and supercross throughout the year. American racer “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is leading those standings, and finished one spot in front of his closest title rival, Cole Thompson, in Montreal.

Phil ended up fourth overall, behind the three visiting riders from the U.S.—Wilson, Stewart, and Brayton. In the three-moto format, Phil actually tied Brayton, but lost the tie breaker. That’s how it usually goes for Phil.

As for Malcolm Stewart, it was a welcome return after a long, long injury layoff. “Mookie” hasn’t raced since breaking his femur at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in January!

Steve Matthes caught up to “Mookie” and “Filthy” Phil after the race. He also snagged Brayton to talk about his battles with both.

Malcolm Stewart | 2-1-5 for second overall in 450SX

Racer X: Bummer. You go into the last main event with the points lead. Crashed in the first turn. On the good side, you were about the fourth guy to go down in that first turn. So it was a tricky first turn.

Malcolm Stewart: Yeah. I come out of the gate like a rocket ship, so obviously my starts are good. My MCR bike hooks up. I just blew the start and then went down. It is what it is. Then I came dead last to fifth, so I fought my way back.

I only watched you that last main event. I don’t think I watched any of the other guys.

I made a good charge. I’m pumped on that. I think the thing I’m more happy about is I come into this race, it was like, “Let’s just get on the podium, have a good race.” I didn’t know what to expect. It’s been like eight months. So that’s a long time. You can do all the practicing in the world, but you can’t replicate the gate drop. All the guys that finished ahead of me, they’ve been racing. But for me, it was just a matter of just having fun, enjoying myself. We ended up getting second overall, so I’m pumped on that.