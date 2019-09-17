Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
Black Sky
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Great Britain Finalizes Motocross of Nations Roster

September 17, 2019 12:40pm
With injuries to both Max Anstie (pneumothorax) and Ben Watson (broken radius), Team Great Britian was left scrambling to fill two spots for the upcoming FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen. Today, they have officially announced the replacement riders for Anstie and Watson. 

Adam Sterry will compete in MX2, while Nathan Watson, older brother of Ben, will compete in MXGP. They join the previously announced Shaun Simpson (Open).

Sterry finished sixth in the MX2 Class in the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. Meanwhile, the older Watson, has not competed in a Grand Prix race since 2015. He currently races in the WESS (World Enduro Super Series) where he sits ninth overall.

Great Britain has finished on the podium the last two years but will have none of the riders that helped them to back-to-back podium finishes on the team. Simpson last competed for the team in 2016.