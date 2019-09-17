With injuries to both Max Anstie (pneumothorax) and Ben Watson (broken radius), Team Great Britian was left scrambling to fill two spots for the upcoming FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen. Today, they have officially announced the replacement riders for Anstie and Watson.

Adam Sterry will compete in MX2, while Nathan Watson, older brother of Ben, will compete in MXGP. They join the previously announced Shaun Simpson (Open).

Sterry finished sixth in the MX2 Class in the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. Meanwhile, the older Watson, has not competed in a Grand Prix race since 2015. He currently races in the WESS (World Enduro Super Series) where he sits ninth overall.

Great Britain has finished on the podium the last two years but will have none of the riders that helped them to back-to-back podium finishes on the team. Simpson last competed for the team in 2016.