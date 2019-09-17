Dunlop Introduces New MX53 Tire

Buffalo, NY—Introducing Dunlop’s next generation intermediate-to-hard terrain off-road MX tire: the Geomax® MX53. Designed to offer more performance in a wider variety of terrains, the MX53 excels in hard-packed track conditions while also offering greater versatility in intermediate riding conditions.

With its upgraded technology, the MX53 will give riders more versatility with better performance. This is in part due to the all-new tread pattern on both the front and rear tires. A revolutionary horseshoe-shaped cluster of knobs has been added to the front tire. This acts as a giant claw to dig into the ground and give the rider improved traction on hard-packed terrain and maximizes braking grip.

The Geomax MX53 now also features Dunlop’s patented Progressive Cornering Block technology on the front tire. This technology, commonly known as Block-In-A-Block, allows enhanced flex on each knob resulting in ultimate grip and even more biting edges.

This bold new pattern of blocks has a hollowed-out portion on the center tread, resulting in less stiffness in the center of the tire, giving riders better feedback and more compliance. Paired with a taller profile, this new MX53 front tire provides gentler handling, more traction, higher lean angles and better maneuverability when compared to its predecessor.

Dunlop’s patented Block-In-A-Block technology on the rear tire borrows from the success of the upgrades in technology added to the Geomax MX33, Dunlop’s soft-to-intermediate tire. Incorporating these block designs that have already proven successful now gives the MX53 more biting edges, increased grip and enhanced flex on each individual knob. These elements all contribute to enhance durability and performance in harder terrains.

The compound that was chosen for the MX53 tires has a high number of molecular polymer particles.This results in higher fracture strength, meaning more durability. Dunlop has also added more fine carbon particles. The carbon particles are what give the Geomax tires their legendary grip. More Durability. More Grip. What more could you ask for?

The MX53 lineup is now shipping and will be available at all off-road dealerships by the end of the month.

“We know how important it is to our customers to come to market with a strong lineup that supports our riders,” said Mike Buckley, SR. VP of Sales and Marketing. “When you see the next generation of a tire, and hear how well it performs, you don’t want to have to wait to try it for yourself.”

To learn more about the technology behind Dunlop’s newest tire, see the full size lineup, and to find a preferred Dunlop dealer near you, visit www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com.