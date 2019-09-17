An AMA Competition Bulletin posted on the AMA Supercross website showed another incremental step forward for CBD sponsorship as it relates to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This follows last year's controversy—when riders Dean Wilson and Chad Reed made personal sponsorship deals with hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products and showed up to race with logos on their bike/gear without warning—as well as the relaxing of some restrictions in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. You can read key parts of the entire bulletin below.

The steps appear to be centered around allowing logos to be displayed at the races. As far as sponsorship logos being seen on television broadcasts, that appears to still be in flux.

Here's info straight from the bulletin:

Due to recent changes in state laws, limited hemp-based cannabidiol “CBD” product sponsorships at certain onsite Event locations during the upcoming 2020 Supercross season will be allowed subject to the following requirements and restrictions contained herein.

Eligibility requirements

- CBD products must be derived from hemp and contain less than .3% tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”).

- CBD logos or signage that include or relate to cannabis are prohibited.

- CBD product sponsorships are void in whole or in part wherever prohibited by law.

- Any rider, team and/or sponsor that wishes to promote CBD products at Supercross Events voluntarily consent in advance to all rules, requirements and practices applicable at each Event as determined by the AMA, FIM and Feld Motor Sports in their sole discretion.

Signage or promotional displays for CBD related products will be allowed in the pit areas.

- The distribution or sale of any CBD related products or samples at any Event is strictly prohibited.

- Promotional materials cannot be directed toward or appealing to children 18 years of age or younger.

Rider and Team responsibilities

- Riders accepting CBD product sponsorships do so at their own risk. o Each rider, team and sponsor is solely responsible for complying with all federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding CBD products, including their lawful sale, possession, advertising, and sponsorship of them.

- Neither the AMA, FIM, nor Feld Motor Sports (and their respective related entities and personnel) will provide any legal advice or assume any legal responsibility for any rider or team that undertakes a CBD product sponsorship.

Broadcast restrictions

- Broadcast restrictions remain uncertain at this time. No rider, team or sponsor should assume that any promotional displays of CBD product on the track that may be captured by the broadcast will be allowed until further notice.

- Riders who race with logos or other promotional displays on their person, their uniform, their gear, or on their bike do so at their own risk. The AMA, FIM and Feld Motor Sports reserve the right to require all logos or displays on riders and equipment be covered or removed immediately

Enforcement

- The AMA, FIM and Feld Motor Sports will enforce CBD product restrictions at tech inspection, in the pits, and at any other time a violation or condition is brought to the attention of Feld Motor Sports, the AMA or the FIM.

- Riders will be required to cover or remove any CBD or related product logo if it is considered not to comply with the law or restrictions pertaining to the Events.

- Failure to comply with instructions herein or as provided at the Event will result in a rider being removed from a race or denied entry.