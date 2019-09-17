Each week, we throw some questions at former professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on the races. This week is different, though, because JT spent the weekend in China as part of the TV announcing crew for the first-ever MXGP race in Shanghai.

So we fired off some questions for him to answer during the long, long, long flight home.

How in the hell did you end up commentating an MXGP race in China?



Well, I have been working with the US/Chinese governments on recent trade talks and was able to incorporate the MXGP event into my trip. Just kidding. I was presented with an opportunity to commentate a few MXGP events this year and China just happened to work with my schedule. Originally, this event was scheduled for May 1 and I would have flown directly from the New Jersey round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, commentated the race on Wednesday (Chinese holiday), and flown directly back for the Vegas finale. With torrential rains flooding the track build area, that race date was then pushed to September 15th. Luckily, I was still able to make the dates work and off to Shanghai I went!

As for why the MXGP folks would put me on the air, I think the upside is adding an American aspect to the event. With the race broadcast on CBS Sports stateside, having a familiar accent brings relatability to a foreign event. On the other side of that coin, the promotion and added visibility for FLY Racing (my regular job) is a great opportunity. It’s been mutually beneficial and a lot of fun for me.

What's the actual air travel plan and the weekend schedule?

The flights are brutal. There’s no other way to put it. Sitting on an airplane for 12+ hours at a time is just not a lot of fun. I left Wednesday afternoon and arrived Thursday night into Shanghai local time. There was a 14 hour time difference and the long haul over the Pacific. My internal body clock was just flashing 12:00 at all times like I lost power for a bit. My body wanted to sleep at strange times and then I was wide awake at 2 a.m. It’s normal jet lag stuff but 14 hours is a pretty extreme adjustment.

As for the schedule, there were a few pre-race festivities organized for the incoming MXGP contingent, but otherwise it was a normal weekend of racing. If anything, it was a bit more mellow than usual as the only race classes were the MX2 and MXGP championship. Many of the other rounds feature some combination of EMX 65, 85, 125, 250, and Women’s classes. It made for a lot of downtime but also kept the track in prime condition.