Vine Grove, Kentucky’s Ryan Sipes is on extended time. He first turned pro back in 2004, and he enjoyed a very long career in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, even winning some 125/250 SX main events and reaching the podium at some outdoor nationals. Then he transitioned into off-road and managed to not only win a Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) overall, but he also became the first American to ever win the International Six Days Enduro individual overall. Now he’s become something of a modern Malcolm Smith or Dick Mann, using his versatility to be competitive in a wide variety of motorcycle racing, from American Flat Track TT victories or a win in 125cc All Star races like he did last month in Indiana.

This past weekend we ran into Sipes and his wife Holly at the Racer X Maine Event. Sipes was at the Stuart family’s MX207 Raceway to compete in the 125 class, where some of the competition was probably less than half his age! He was also helping his son Jack, as the four-year-old boy entered his very first minicycle race.

Racer X: So which made you more nervous here at the Racer X Maine Event, your own races or being a minicycle dad as your son Jack starts racing?

Ryan Sipes: Being a racing dad for sure. But I wasn’t worried about him crashing or whatever. Well, I was a little worried in the first two motos because the bigger kids were out there too, kind of jumping past him—he doesn’t really jump—but it was super cool for me to see his competitive spirt come out in the last moto, because he could see the kid in front of him and he was going twice as fast as he did in all of the other motos. He actually chased him down and passed him, crashed, and then had to pass him back again. It was really great to see that competitive spirit come out. He’s already showing a little potential.

It looked you were having fun out there, especially when you were racing with Justin Allen in the 125 class.

Hey, it was, and he was pinning it out there. I told him if he’d slow down three percent he would go faster. But maybe that’s what makes him so fast—he was not scared to send it! We raced together three motos, and the first two motos I really just out-smarted him, me just being a little older and knowing how to pick lines and all that kind of stuff. And that last moto, which he won, I’m not taking anything away from him—he was riding really good. I made a few runs on him but there weren’t a lot of lines out there and I just wasn’t able to make the pass, but I also knew that I could take second and still take the overall win, which I did. I really think Justin could be one to watch in the next few years—he’s got some real potential.