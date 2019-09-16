Wake-Up Call

Main Image: James Lissimore
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 18 (of 18) - MXGP of China - Shanghai, China
MXGP of China - MXGP
Shanghai - Shanghai, China
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|5 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|8 - 6
|Yamaha
|8
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|6 - 10
|Husqvarna
|9
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|10 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|9 - 9
|KTM
MXGP of China - MX2
Shanghai - Shanghai, China
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|3 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|2 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|8 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|7 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|12 - 10
|Husqvarna
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|11 - 11
|Kawasaki
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|782
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|580
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|535
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|527
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|462
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|458
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|442
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|433
|9
|Romain Febvre
|France
|384
|10
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|837
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|624
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|543
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|537
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|442
|6
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|410
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|405
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|399
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|303
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|282
2019 ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN SX TOUR
Round 1 (of 3) - Montreal Supercross - Olympic Stadium
450SX Class
|Overall Finish
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|1-3-1
|2nd
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda
|2-1-5
|3rd
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|3-4-2
|4th
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|4-2-3
|5th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|5-5-6
|6th
|Matt Gorke
|Kawasaki
|8-7-4
|7th
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|6-6-7
|8th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|7-8-9
|9th
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|9-9-8
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|10-10-10
250SX Class
|Overall Finish
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|5-2
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|9-1
|3rd
|Mathias Jorgenson
|Kawasaki
|3-7
|4th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|6-4
|5th
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|2-11
|6th
|Davey Fraser
|Husqvarna
|10-5
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|7-9
|8th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|1-DNF
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|8-10
|10th
|Guillamue St-Cyr
|Kawasaki
|11-8
To view the full results from the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Tour, click here for the 450 class and click here for the 250 class.
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|504
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|475
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|377
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|358
|7th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|322
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|213
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|556
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|433
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|414
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|394
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|379
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|362
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|245
|9th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|245
To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 10 (of 13) - Black Sky GNCC - Harpursville, New York
Black Sky - Overall
Johnson Family Farm - Harpursville, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|3
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|7
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|Husqvarna
Black Sky - XC2 Pro
Johnson Family Farm - Harpursville, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|7
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|8
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|Husqvarna
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|Yamaha
Black Sky - XC3 Pro-Am
Johnson Family Farm - Harpursville, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|5
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|Suzuki
|6
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|7
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
Black Sky - WXC
Johnson Family Farm - Harpursville, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|Yamaha
|6
|Samantha Steiner
|Rochester, NY
|KTM
|7
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|9
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
|10
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|280
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|228
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|107
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|103
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|98
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|181
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|163
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|162
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|146
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|142
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|134
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|128
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|117
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|105
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|263
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|172
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|161
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|89
|6
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|7
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|67
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|270
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|213
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|148
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|128
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|117
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|114
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
Other championship standings
WORCS
Through Round 9
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|219
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|178
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|139
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|124
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
American Flat Track
Through Round 17 (of 20)
AFT Twins Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|305
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|270
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|221
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|195
|5th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|179
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|179
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|153
|8th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|149
|9th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|145
|10th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|139
AFT Singles Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|266
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|251
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|230
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|183
|5th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|175
|6th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|165
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|157
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|145
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|120
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|101
To view the full AFT standings, click here.
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 6
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|160
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|129
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|113
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|89
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|88
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|293
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|275
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|247
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|232
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
ADAC MX MASTERS
Through Round 6 (of 7)
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|212
|2nd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|200
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|155
|5th
|Tim Koch
|KTM
|115
|6th
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|111
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|Honda
|95
|9th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|88
|10th
|Richard Sikyna
|KTM
|86
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick