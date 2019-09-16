Wake-Up Call

2019 ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN SX TOUR

Round 1 (of 3) - Montreal Supercross - Olympic Stadium

450SX Class

250SX Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Dylan Wright Honda 5-2 2nd Luke Renzland Yamaha 9-1 3rd Mathias Jorgenson Kawasaki 3-7 4th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 6-4 5th Logan Karnow Kawasaki 2-11 6th Davey Fraser Husqvarna 10-5 7th Tanner Ward KTM 7-9 8th Jess Pettis KTM 1-DNF 9th Quinn Amyotte KTM 8-10 10th Guillamue St-Cyr Kawasaki 11-8

To view the full results from the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Tour, click here for the 450 class and click here for the 250 class.

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series

450 Class Standings

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 556 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 433 3rd Luke Renzland Yamaha 414 4th Marco Cannella Yamaha 394 5th Tanner Ward KTM 379 6th Jess Pettis KTM 362 7th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 8th Jyrie Mitchell KTM 250 9th Quinn Amyotte KTM 245 9th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 245

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 10 (of 13) - Black Sky GNCC - Harpursville, New York