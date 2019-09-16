Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 16, 2019 6:30am

Main Image: James Lissimore

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 18 (of 18) - MXGP of China - Shanghai, China

MXGP of China - MXGP

- Shanghai, China

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 3 Yamaha
4Tim Gajser Slovenia3 - 4 Honda
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium7 - 5 Honda
6Pauls Jonass Latvia5 - 7 Husqvarna
7Gautier Paulin France8 - 6 Yamaha
8Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania6 - 10 Husqvarna
9Ivo Monticelli Italy10 - 8 KTM
10Jordi Tixier France9 - 9 KTM
Full Results

MXGP of China - MX2

- Shanghai, China

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Tom Vialle France3 - 2 KTM
3Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa2 - 4 Honda
4Jago Geerts Belgium4 - 3 Yamaha
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark5 - 5 Husqvarna
6Maxime Renaux France6 - 7 Yamaha
7Adam Sterry United Kingdom8 - 8 Kawasaki
8Iker Larranaga Olano Spain7 - 9 KTM
9Alberto Forato Italy12 - 10 Husqvarna
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI11 - 11 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia782
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland580
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands535
4Gautier Paulin France527
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland462
6Pauls Jonass Latvia458
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania442
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium433
9Romain Febvre France384
10Antonio Cairoli Italy358
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain837
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark624
3Jago Geerts Belgium543
4Tom Vialle France537
5Henry Jacobi Germany442
6Adam Sterry United Kingdom410
7Maxime Renaux France405
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa399
9Mathys Boisrame France303
10Ben Watson United Kingdom282
Full Standings

2019 ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN SX TOUR

Round 1 (of 3) - Montreal Supercross - Olympic Stadium 

450SX Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stDean WilsonHusqvarna1-3-1
2ndMalcolm StewartHonda2-1-5
3rdJustin BraytonHonda3-4-2
4thPhil NicolettiYamaha4-2-3
5thCole ThompsonKTM5-5-6
6thMatt GorkeKawasaki8-7-4
7thCade ClasonKawasaki6-6-7
8thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha7-8-9
9thJoshua CartwrightKawasaki9-9-8
10thSam GaynorYamaha10-10-10

250SX Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stDylan WrightHonda5-2
2ndLuke RenzlandYamaha9-1
3rdMathias JorgensonKawasaki3-7
4thWesten WrozynaKawasaki6-4
5thLogan KarnowKawasaki2-11
6thDavey FraserHusqvarna10-5
7thTanner WardKTM7-9
8thJess PettisKTM1-DNF
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM8-10
10thGuillamue St-CyrKawasaki11-8

To view the full results from the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Tour, click here for the 450 class and click here for the 250 class.

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha504
2ndCole ThompsonKTM475
3rdColton FacciottiHonda396
4thCade ClasonKawasaki377
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thMatt GoerkeKTM358
7thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna322
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki213

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda556
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki433
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha414
4thMarco CannellaYamaha394
5thTanner WardKTM379
6thJess PettisKTM362
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thJyrie MitchellKTM250
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM245
9thWesten WrozynaKawasaki245

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 10 (of 13) - Black Sky GNCC - Harpursville, New York

Black Sky - Overall

- Harpursville, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2 Duvall, WA Yamaha
3Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC KTM
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
6 Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
7Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Husqvarna
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
Full Results

Black Sky - XC2 Pro

- Harpursville, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
4 Landrum, SC Kawasaki
5 Millville, NJ KTM
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
7Austin Lee Bedford, IN Honda
8Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
9 Orlando, FL Husqvarna
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA Yamaha
Full Results

Black Sky - XC3 Pro-Am

- Harpursville, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
2 West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
3 Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
4 Parkersburg, WV KTM
5 Indianola, PA Suzuki
6 Gillett, PA KTM
7 Gillett, PA KTM
Full Results

Black Sky - WXC

- Harpursville, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
3 New Zealand Yamaha
4 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
5 Sudbury, VT Yamaha
6 Rochester, NY KTM
7Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
8 Buskirk, NY KTM
9 Birchrunville, PA KTM
10Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
Full Results

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC280
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV228
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC141
6Josh Strang Australia113
7 Cookeville, TN107
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA103
9 Duvall, WA98
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN181
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA163
4 Jefferson, GA162
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN146
6 New Zealand142
7 Millville, NJ134
8 Landrum, SC128
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA117
10 Orlando, FL105
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL263
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA172
4 Indianola, PA161
5 Parkersburg, WV89
6 Melrose, FL72
7 Lynnville, IN67
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH270
2Tayla Jones Australia213
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
4 New Zealand195
5 Bridgeton, NJ148
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH128
7 Birchrunville, PA117
8 Bloomington, IN114
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

Other championship standings

WORCS

Through Round 9

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM219
2ndDante OliveiraKTM178
3rdZach BellKawasaki139
4thRicky DietrichHonda124
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna122

American Flat Track

Through Round 17 (of 20)

AFT Twins Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian305
2ndJared MeesIndian270
3rdBronson BaumanIndian221
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian195
5thBrandon RobinsonIndian179
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson179
7thHenry WilesIndian153
8thRobert PearsonIndian149
9thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson145
10thDavis FisherIndian139

AFT Singles Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna266
2ndDan BromleyKTM251
3rdMikey RushHonda230
4thJesse JanischYamaha183
5thChad CoseHonda175
6thShayna TexterKTM165
7thRyan WellsYamaha157
8thMorgen MischlerKTM145
9thMax WhaleKawasaki120
10thKevin StollingsHonda101

To view the full AFT standings, click here.

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 6

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM160
2ndGrant BaylorKTM129
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna113
4thMike WitkowskiBeta89
5thLiam DraperKTM88

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna293
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna275
3rdJosh GilbertHonda247
4thMartin BarrYamaha232
5thBas VaessenKTM169

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 6 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDennis UllrichHusqvarna212
2ndTanel LeokYamaha200
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki190
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM155
5thTim KochKTM115
6thTom KochKTM111
7thJeremy SeewerYamaha100
8thJeremy DelinceHonda95
9thJeffrey HerlingsKTM88
10thRichard SikynaKTM86

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick