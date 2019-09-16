When Cole Seely announced his retirement on August 1, speculation immediately began as to who would replace his slot on the factory Honda HRC team. While some signs pointed to the biggest-name free agent on the 450 market—Joey Savatgy—Honda was already prepping for a future 450 deal with 250SX East Champion Chase Sexton, who is expected to join the factory team full-time in 2021. However, Sexton needs at least one more year of experience in the 250SX division, and so Honda has made a unique deal by bumping veteran Justin Brayton from the Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/Motoconcepts Team to the factory Honda 450 unit for 2020.

Brayton runs a unique schedule these days, skipping Lucas Oil Pro Motocross but racing a host of off-season events, including the Australian Supercross Championship. He also showed up at the Montreal Supercross over the weekend, and that’s where Steve Matthes chatted with him about his new deal.

Racer X: Montreal. Race came back last year. You were here. You’re starting your off-season now today. It includes Montreal, Geneva, and of course the Australian supercross series. Are you ready? Do you feel good? You did all your prep?

Justin Brayton: I’m ready. Yeah, it’s been good. I haven’t done a ton of prep for this one just because things got going a little bit late. So I’ve been on some supercross maybe two weeks or so. Then two weeks before that I was doing some motocross stuff and riding with Filthy [Phil Nicoletti] down at Club MX. It’s kind of funny. I was riding motocross and the beginning of my second week I’m like, dude, I feel good on motocross. I feel really good. I even had a wild hair like, maybe I’ll go to Budds Creek. This was on a Monday. Then I did a moto with Phil the next day on a Tuesday. I was like, yeah, I’m out. He waxed me, so I was like, yeah, I’m out.

Whenever someone jumps into motocross… Think about when LaRocco came out for RedBud, Nick [Wey] came out for RedBud. It doesn’t work, dude. Windham came back on a 250F. Remember that?

Really? I don’t remember that one. A 250F? Wow.

Yeah, a Honda 250F. It’s so hard when you’re not doing it week and week. So as we’ve always said on the Pulp Show, you have the best schedule in the sport. You’re killing it. So you didn’t do a lot of prep for this one, but then now it kind of starts in Australia?

Yeah. With my unique schedule, it’s really hard to start supercross in August and then still be fresh for January, February, then the later East Coast rounds and not go flat. So I’ve pretty much got a timeline that I feel like works for me now. This is my fourth year doing it, so I pick and choose some weeks. I’ve got a four-week block before the Australia stuff, I’m kind of in the middle of that right now, where I work pretty hard. I don’t know if boot camp would be the right word, but similar, something like that. Then I’ll actually go to California next weekend. I’ll go out there for a couple weeks, do some more prep. Then we’ll head to Australia on October 3. I’ll be there a week before the first round. Then we’ll have rounds one and two over there, back to back. Then I have three weeks off. So I’ll hit another hard training block. I feel like it works good. Keep racing. I’m just a fan of racing, honestly. Back in the day at the beginning of my career I just wasn’t a good racer. I was like the practice king. So right then I’m like, I’m going to try and do any race, anytime, anywhere. And here we are now.

Last year I did a feature story on your crazy schedule. All your air miles and everything else. This year it’s not as crazy, but you did mention to me last year that you might not do Australia next year. The kids are getting older. Was that a thought?

Yeah, it was a hundred percent a thought. A lot of that was based on my five-year-old going to school. So we basically decided to hold her back. She would either be the youngest in her class or one of the older. We decided to hold her back and be one of the older kids in her class. We talked to several teachers and people we know in school districts and stuff and they kind of recommended that. So we were like, that will work perfect because now we can go back to Australia, take the family. I wouldn’t do it unless I could take the family, honestly. Going for that long and then flying back and forth, it just wouldn’t work the way that it is now. So I’m going back to Australia with the Penrite Honda Team. You mentioned my schedule. Honestly I just got super lucky with Honda, really, globally. American Honda supported me huge the very first year I went. I remember calling Dan Betley and saying, “Hey, man. I’ve got this opportunity. What do you think? I’m not going to do it unless you guys support me with some equipment and stuff.” He jumped all over it. I actually called him a couple weeks ago and just had a chat with him and thanked him once again for kind of starting this whole deal.

Factory Honda for next year. Obviously we’ve seen you ride the last few years for the MCR team. You’ve done really well for them. What was the first time you heard from Kehoe or somebody at Honda that this may happen?

So it was this summer. It’s a couple months ago now, two or three months ago.

Kehoe called you?

No, actually Brandon Wilson from Honda. I talk to those guys every now and again. It’s not like I don’t talk to them. We were just talking. I forget what it was. It wasn’t even about really riding for them. We were talking about something else and then he had brought it up. Like, “Hey, what would you think about this?” I’m like, “Yeah, that would be awesome. That would be a dream.” But I did have a contract with Genova, so I’m like, we need to do it the right way. Make sure it’s okay with Genova. The process takes a long time, getting approval from basically everybody involved. Mike thankfully was nice enough to kind of let me out of it.