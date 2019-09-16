Dean Wilson was putting together a strong finish to Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as he was building off four straight top-ten finishes and sat sixth in the 450SX points entering the 15th round. That changed at the Denver Supercross when a mechanical issue caused Wilson to crash, resulting in a shoulder injury. While the crash kept him out of the remainder of the championship (he went down hard and the bike landed on him), his injury did not need surgery, so he took some time off for rest and recovery.

He ended up missing the first six rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In his debut at RedBud, Wilson had a few small tip overs before finishing 12-7 for ninth overall. While his shoulder wasn’t fully healed, he pushed through and continued to bring his best week in and week out and even improved his season best to seventh overall at both the Budds Creek and Ironman Nationals. But throughout the remainder of the championship, he said his shoulder was still not 100 percent healed from his crash in Denver and it was hindering his results.

Following the Ironman National, Wilson took some time off, went on vacation, and even got engaged (congrats, by the way!) but hopped back on his bike at the beginning of September. Wilson traveled North for the Montreal Supercross at Olympic Stadium this weekend, where he was the fastest qualifier on the day. He carried the momentum over to the main events. He battled back and forth with Justin Brayton, Phil Nicoletti, and Malcolm Stewart but managed to finish 1-3-1 for the overall.

Following the race, our Steve Matthes caught up with Wilson to talk about his day, his progression with his shoulder, and more.

Racer X: Overall winner, Montreal Supercross. The best race of the night I think was you and Brayton in main two. That was awesome.

Dean Wilson: Yeah, it was definitely good racing. It’s just hard to pass. It was a very basic track. It was very hard pack. Every time I made a pass it was so hard pack that I would lose my drive and he would get me. The other two were getting away. But it was a good battle. Definitely got close a couple times. One was due to me, just got squirrelly in the whoops. Last race I just jumped them. I’m like, why was I not doing this the whole time? But it was good. We got the GoPro so definitely check the YouTube [page out]. It was an awesome day overall. I had a lot of fun, so it was good.

For you, third main event, “Mookie” was one point ahead of you. Did you know he went down? Did you know kind of what was going on?

Yeah. All night my starts were actually really good, but I was too far out. So every time I would go into the corner they would hug the inside and get me. So the last one I’m like, I’m going inside no matter what. Me and “Mookie” came out really close, good. He drove it in, and unfortunately that’s what I did in moto two. I thought I had the holeshot, but you can’t turn. You look at Jess Pettis hurting his knee. There’s no front wheel traction. I’m sure he washed the front, too. I just hugged the inside and then when I came over the triple coming the opposite direction I saw he [“Mookie”] was just getting up. So that was unfortunate. Overall it was nice to holeshot and have just that freedom and I could actually ride, where when you’re always stuck behind someone, it’s hard. It was nice to be up front and just hit my lines.