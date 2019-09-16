Motocross Memorabilia eBay Auction Is Live—Including VIP Gold MXON Package

Check out some cool motocross memorabilia items, including signed jerseys, autographed vintage pictures, and more, including an amazing fan package for the Motocross of Nations. All proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery.

The VIP GOLD SKYBOX Motocross of Nations package

This package is the ultimate Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations experience. Included in the package are:

The package includes a VIP GOLD SKYBOX weekend pass that gives access to:

MXoN Venue Event admission (5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday—or Monday morning if camping).

MXoN Paddock where all the riders are during the weekend (valid Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday).

VIP Gold Trackside tent with a live race broadcast and results.

Open-air track view terrace.

SkyBox Terrace exclusive place located behind the start gate for the best view of the Waiting Zone, Starting Grid and podium, where staff will offer you beverages and snacks.

VIP Gold SkyBox Car Parking Pass

MXoN goodie bag

Copy of the official program!

R2R Goodie bag to be shipped to you from the U.S

Motocross of Nations Team USA Autographed Gear

These worn and signed Justin Barcia and Cole Seely jerseys are available!