MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
Black Sky
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
MXGP of
China
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross' Growth Featured in Forbes

September 16, 2019 3:30pm | by:
It’s not common for this sport to receive coverage in mainstream media outlets, especially ones that cover the financial industry, but there’s an article on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship today featured on Forbes.com.

The story focuses on the 2019 success of the series, citing, “For the 2019 season, average viewership on NBCSN was up 11% vs. last season while viewership for the races that air on NBC have remained flat, even though races broadcast on television are often on tape delay. In total, the Series saw nearly 4 million viewers across NBC, NBCSN, and the NBC Sports Gold streaming app.”

MX Sports Pro Racing, promoter of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, is a sister company to Racer X.

The story also focuses on future goals for the championship, including finding more live television air dates (instead of tape delayed events on NBCSN) and more outside-the-industry sponsorship. In the case of both fans and the industry, better airdates and more sponsorship money are goals anyone can get behind. Perhaps getting a little mainstream love here can help move things in that direction.

Here’s the story if you want to read the whole thing.