HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.—The Inaugural Parts Unlimited Black Sky GNCC concluded round 10 of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National championship, on Sunday, September 15 after an exhilarating three-hour race.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell would have his work cut out for him as he came through on the opening lap in the fourth place position. KR would make his way towards the front of the pack, and ensue in a battle for the lead. After making a pass for the lead on lap three, KR would try to pull away from the rest of the field. However, when coming through timing and scoring on the fifth lap KR would find himself in the second place position, trying to make up lost ground after a crash.

Russell would manage to make up the time, and make a pass for the lead once again, but it was going to be a rough last three laps as the lead would swap multiple times before emerging from the woods and heading towards the checkered flag. KR would make a last minute pass before coming into the final turns of the three-hour race to take his 60th career overall win, and sixth win of the season.

The rider pushing KR throughout the race was AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell. Ricky Russell would find himself with a great start after grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Ricky Russell found himself in the lead on the second lap, but could feel KR closing in behind him. Ricky Russell would hold his ground, and manage to make it an all-out battle for the duration of the race. Ricky Russell would make a last lap push to try and get around KR as they made their way through the Monster Mile and headed towards the finish. After a last minute pass, Ricky Russell would find himself second overall on the day just 1.9 seconds behind KR.