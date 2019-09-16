2. Jorge says bye-bye to the quarter-litre

There are many who will be glad to see the back of Jorge Prado. There are many who have seen far too much of his back. There are others—by the double world champion’s own admission and ire—that have not seen much of the Red Bull KTM rider at all. Prado had another one of those 1-1 weekends where his starts (23 holeshots for the year) and dominance meant he was undisputed, and again barely featured on the TV broadcast as he ran free at the front. Teammate Tom Vialle pushed close in the second moto but this was largely another demonstration of control by the Spaniard for his 16th win from 17 Grands Prix and 31 motos won from 34 contested.

Prado was irked by an awkward race rhythm and while the motos seemed fairly easy, he painted a picture that they were in fact tougher work than they looked. China was the eighteen-year old’s last Grand Prix in MX2. In theory he could return to the class in 2021 if a debut year in MXGP does not go so well and has plenty of time before he ages-out at 23. For now, it’s adios to the 250 and he is already clocking the miles on the bigger bike when not travelling or racing.

“I’ve been riding and racing with the 450 and it is not easy jumping from one bike to the other,” he said. “You need to change the chip in the head, but I am really enjoying the 450. It’s a good bike to train for the 250 because it feels lighter when you change back!”

Prado’s superiority in Shanghai was the bookend of a remarkable three-year MX2 stint: one term to learn (and grow physically) and two in which he was decisive and deadly. “Another great season and after 2018 we managed to do it again with some great races, consistency and another title,” he beamed. “I cannot be happier. This weekend I wanted to do well and finish on the top.”

Elsewhere, Tom Vialle’s recent mini rollercoaster of emotion continued. From the low of a double DNF in Italy, to the high of his first victory a week later in Sweden, the low of absurd Motocross of Nations team politics to the high of his seventh podium result in an outstanding rookie year in China. There was another brief low as Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha’s Jago Geerts rode sensibly to fourth overall, which cost Vialle the chance of third position in the championship. The difference was just six points; making the bad luck and judgement at Imola even more painful. The Frenchman’s attitude, ability and starting prowess mean that KTM can look towards MX2 again with optimism in 2020. It is still unconfirmed if Vialle will have a teammate for next year on the 250 SX-F. Much of the attention will rightly go on the monumental trio of Cairoli, Herlings, and Prado up in MXGP.