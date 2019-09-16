We made it! The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with a very special show #400. Following in the footsteps of our other milestone shows, we’ve lined up a great crew to be in-studio tonight talking moto and more. It’ll be a bench racing roundtable of talking shit of epic proportions.

Fresh off his 2019 250 Class National Championship, we’ll have Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo in-studio tonight to talk about life after winning that title, 450SX testing, and more.

Multi-time supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion Ryan Villopoto is “the best retired racer ever” and he’ll come in tonight to talk about what he’s been up to, the upcoming RBSR, his plans for the rest of the year, and more.

Jake Weimer, the 2010 250SX champion, will come in to offer his usual humorous insights into the sport, talk about being teammates with RV and Nick Wey, life in Idaho, and more.

Wey will also be joining us, probably share some stories of Matthes wrenching for him, working with AC, being teammates with RV, his own moto-dad life, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

