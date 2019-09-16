On July 20, 1947, Hague, the Netherlands, served as host for the first-ever running of the Motocross des Nations. Only a handful of years following WWII, the storm clouds had been blown off the European continent and it was time to go racing, Great Britain winning motocross’ version of moto nation state war. Two years later, the Circuit van Drenthe in the town of Assen in the north of Holland was built and soon came to be known as the “Cathedral of Racing.” The only venue still on the 2019 MotoGP World Championship calendar since its founding in 1949, Assen has played host to countless races and crowned MotoGP champions from John Surtees to Mike “The Bike” Hailwood to Barry Sheene to Kenny Roberts.

It will be at storied Assen that the 72nd edition of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations will be staged. America, a nation that has won the “Olympics of Motocross” a record 22 times going back to 1981, will be omnipresent at the event, Team USA pilots Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and first-time participant Justin Cooper bound and determined to win it back for this nation, which has not won the race since 2011.

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha ace Justin Cooper has never been to Europe. No matter. The sophomore racer placed inside the top three in both the 250SX East Region in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 250 Class in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Far and away one of the standouts of American motocross during the past two seasons, the 23-year-old from Cold Springs Harbor, New York, is a throwback to the old school when you sank or you swam amongst the best racers on Earth.