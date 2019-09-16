Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
Black Sky
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
China
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 29
Articles
Full Schedule

2019 Racer X Maine Event Results

September 16, 2019 11:00am | by:
2019 Racer X Maine Event Results

Over the weekend, the 2019 Racer X Maine Event took place at MX207 in Lyman, Maine. The event is one of the fastest-growing races in the sport, and a huge event for racers in the Northeast, as it promises three days of non-stop big race action.

After our Jason Weigandt caught up with privateer Marshal Weltin last week, we knew he would be hitting the road for this event. Well, Weltin didn't disappoint, as he swept both the 450 and 250 A classes. Ryan Sipes, who is continuing to push through his comprehensive year of racing anything and everything, finished 1-1-2 to take the 125 two-stroke win aboard his KTM. Below are the top ten 450/250 A and 125 results, or go here for full results from the 2019 Racer X Maine Event.

Look for plenty of additional coverage from the Racer X Maine Event right here throughout the week.

450 A

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stMarshal WeltinKTM1-1-1
2ndJosh ClarkYamaha2-4-2
3rdAaron LampiKTM3-4-2
4thRyan DowdSuzuki4-3-3
5thStephen CzarnotaKTM5-5-5
6thJoshua BerchemKTM7-7-8
7thKyle BusheeKTM9-10-7
8thAndy MathieuHusqvarna10-8-9
9thTravis DelnickiYamaha12-6-10
10thJared BuccheriHusqvarna6-11-11

250 A

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stMarshal WeltinKTM1-1-1
2ndRyan DowdKTM2-2-2
3rdBrian BoghesaniKTM4-3-4
4thAaron LampiKTM5-5-3
5thJosh ClarkYamaha3-6-6
6thStephen CzarnotaHusqvarna6-7-5
7thMatthew DesjardinsKTM7-10-7
8thJoshua BerchemKTM9-8-8
9thHunter CalleYamaha8-9-10
10thDaniel NettiYamaha13-11-9

125 Two-Stroke

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stRyan SipesKTM1-1-2
2ndJustin AllenKawasaki2-2-1
3rdBryce ShellyKTM5-4-3
4thAaron ZielfelderHusqvarna4-5-4
5thTy LepicierKTM6-7-7
6thKyle BusheeHonda8-6-8
7thMichael HaciaHusqvarna9-10-5
8thDevon OLeary KTM11-11-10
9thJustin CokinosKTM3-3-DNF
10thMike Carleton Jr.KTM13-13-13

The event also had a Best Whip contest, which was won by Jesse Pierce. Seth Beaton and Kevin Hill finished second and third, respectively, during the fun night of activities.

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson