2019 Racer X Maine Event Results
Over the weekend, the 2019 Racer X Maine Event took place at MX207 in Lyman, Maine. The event is one of the fastest-growing races in the sport, and a huge event for racers in the Northeast, as it promises three days of non-stop big race action.
After our Jason Weigandt caught up with privateer Marshal Weltin last week, we knew he would be hitting the road for this event. Well, Weltin didn't disappoint, as he swept both the 450 and 250 A classes. Ryan Sipes, who is continuing to push through his comprehensive year of racing anything and everything, finished 1-1-2 to take the 125 two-stroke win aboard his KTM. Below are the top ten 450/250 A and 125 results, or go here for full results from the 2019 Racer X Maine Event.
450 A
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|KTM
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Josh Clark
|Yamaha
|2-4-2
|3rd
|Aaron Lampi
|KTM
|3-4-2
|4th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|4-3-3
|5th
|Stephen Czarnota
|KTM
|5-5-5
|6th
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM
|7-7-8
|7th
|Kyle Bushee
|KTM
|9-10-7
|8th
|Andy Mathieu
|Husqvarna
|10-8-9
|9th
|Travis Delnicki
|Yamaha
|12-6-10
|10th
|Jared Buccheri
|Husqvarna
|6-11-11
250 A
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|KTM
|1-1-1
|2nd
|Ryan Dowd
|KTM
|2-2-2
|3rd
|Brian Boghesani
|KTM
|4-3-4
|4th
|Aaron Lampi
|KTM
|5-5-3
|5th
|Josh Clark
|Yamaha
|3-6-6
|6th
|Stephen Czarnota
|Husqvarna
|6-7-5
|7th
|Matthew Desjardins
|KTM
|7-10-7
|8th
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM
|9-8-8
|9th
|Hunter Calle
|Yamaha
|8-9-10
|10th
|Daniel Netti
|Yamaha
|13-11-9
125 Two-Stroke
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
|1-1-2
|2nd
|Justin Allen
|Kawasaki
|2-2-1
|3rd
|Bryce Shelly
|KTM
|5-4-3
|4th
|Aaron Zielfelder
|Husqvarna
|4-5-4
|5th
|Ty Lepicier
|KTM
|6-7-7
|6th
|Kyle Bushee
|Honda
|8-6-8
|7th
|Michael Hacia
|Husqvarna
|9-10-5
|8th
|Devon OLeary
|KTM
|11-11-10
|9th
|Justin Cokinos
|KTM
|3-3-DNF
|10th
|Mike Carleton Jr.
|KTM
|13-13-13
The event also had a Best Whip contest, which was won by Jesse Pierce. Seth Beaton and Kevin Hill finished second and third, respectively, during the fun night of activities.
Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson