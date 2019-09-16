2019 Racer X Maine Event Results

Over the weekend, the 2019 Racer X Maine Event took place at MX207 in Lyman, Maine. The event is one of the fastest-growing races in the sport, and a huge event for racers in the Northeast, as it promises three days of non-stop big race action.

After our Jason Weigandt caught up with privateer Marshal Weltin last week, we knew he would be hitting the road for this event. Well, Weltin didn't disappoint, as he swept both the 450 and 250 A classes. Ryan Sipes, who is continuing to push through his comprehensive year of racing anything and everything, finished 1-1-2 to take the 125 two-stroke win aboard his KTM. Below are the top ten 450/250 A and 125 results, or go here for full results from the 2019 Racer X Maine Event.

450 A

250 A

125 Two-Stroke

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Finishes 1st Ryan Sipes KTM 1-1-2 2nd Justin Allen Kawasaki 2-2-1 3rd Bryce Shelly KTM 5-4-3 4th Aaron Zielfelder Husqvarna 4-5-4 5th Ty Lepicier KTM 6-7-7 6th Kyle Bushee Honda 8-6-8 7th Michael Hacia Husqvarna 9-10-5 8th Devon OLeary KTM 11-11-10 9th Justin Cokinos KTM 3-3-DNF 10th Mike Carleton Jr. KTM 13-13-13

The event also had a Best Whip contest, which was won by Jesse Pierce. Seth Beaton and Kevin Hill finished second and third, respectively, during the fun night of activities.