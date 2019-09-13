Racerhead #37

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from the Baltimore Airport (though this actually started in the Pittsburgh Airport) as I fly toward the Portland Airport—the one in Maine, not Oregon! I am headed to Portland to check out the nearby Racer X Maine Event, a new fall motocross classic run by my friend Danny Stuart and his family. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the MX207 track as well as the event, and it should be a fun weekend. I’m also looking forward to Maine in general. It’s one of seven states that I have yet to visit in these United States of America. Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire in the east; North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming in the West; and finally Alaska. I plan on soon knocking them all out for my travel-related bucket list to get the full 50, though the next far-off place I visit will actually be overseas.

We’re two weeks away from the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the Netherlands, which I plan on attending in order to support Team USA and the event in general. The MXoN should be on every motocross fan’s bucket list, and not just when it’s held in the U.S. like last October at RedBud. Attending this event in a different country is a wonderful adventure and an experience that is hard to describe. I’ve been lucky enough to go to a few of them, beginning back in 1993 in Schwanestadt, Austria, and the last year of the historic Team USA winning streak of 13 straight wins. Since then I’ve attended some great big wins (Spain ’96; France ’00, ’05, and ’11; Italy ’09) as well as some bitter defeats (Roggenburg, Switzerland ’94, Slovakia ’95, Great Britain ’98, Belgium ’97 and ’03). And of course there is the last five years, all defeats for the red-white-and-blue (or wins, if you’re thinking of the French tricolors).

What I can say is that, win or lose, the Motocross of Nations is an amazing and worthwhile event for any fan of any nation. Hell, the British haven’t won since ’94, but every year their fans turn up and have an absolute blast. Same goes for the orange-clad Dutch, who have never won—and the very first Motocross des Nations was there back in 1947! This year they are hosting, and the Dutch are heavy favorites. Their riders Jeffrey Herlings (one) and Glenn Coldenhoff (two) actually swept all three motos last year at RedBud, but a DNF and a DNS by Calvin Vlaanderen cost them the win. Now Herlings is healthy, Coldenhoff has been riding at a career-best clip, and they have replaced the unfortunate with a new MX2 rider in Roan Van De Moosdijk, who I am quite honestly unfamiliar with. The race will be in the hauled-in sand of the Assen TT circuit, and I fully expect the place to explode in a cloud of orange smoke bombs should the Orangemen win. It will be quite the party.

But let’s not count everyone else out just yet. Anything can and will go wrong in the MXoN, and just as we’ve had runs of great luck and success with Team USA, we’ve also had some tough times. France can never be counted out (see the scoreboard the last five years), but they’ve had a tough late season with injuries (Romain Febvre), politics (Marvin Musquin), and logos (Tom Vialle). Still, they have managed to win with different lineups the last five years, and we can’t count them out again.

So what’s going on with Team USA right now? While other AMA riders are making videos of their new looks or teams, vacationing like Musquin and Ferrandis, signing contracts like Justin Brayton just did with HRC Honda, healing, or just living—or already getting back to testing—Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, and Justin Cooper are starting to come together as a unit. Jason went to Europe before anyone, followed by Zach, and now Justin.

Team Fried has been keeping up with Team USA, or at least the Rockstar Husqvarna guys so far. Tom Journet and Matty Rice went along with Jason Anderson as he went to the Netherlands early for a little vacation, and then then they were joined by his teammate Zach Osborne. They will be training and practicing together for the next couple of weeks (not including badminton in the Ice One Racing shop), and the Team Fried production team (Tom and Matt) plan on releasing more videos.

After the first session at a sand track, Anderson said to Osborne, "First lap out there I was like, 'Holy shit, what did I get myself into?' But I felt good as the day went on." You can see the first video here: