Racerhead #37

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson
Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from the Baltimore Airport (though this actually started in the Pittsburgh Airport) as I fly toward the Portland Airport—the one in Maine, not Oregon! I am headed to Portland to check out the nearby Racer X Maine Event, a new fall motocross classic run by my friend Danny Stuart and his family. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the MX207 track as well as the event, and it should be a fun weekend. I’m also looking forward to Maine in general. It’s one of seven states that I have yet to visit in these United States of America. Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire in the east; North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming in the West; and finally Alaska. I plan on soon knocking them all out for my travel-related bucket list to get the full 50, though the next far-off place I visit will actually be overseas.
We’re two weeks away from the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the Netherlands, which I plan on attending in order to support Team USA and the event in general. The MXoN should be on every motocross fan’s bucket list, and not just when it’s held in the U.S. like last October at RedBud. Attending this event in a different country is a wonderful adventure and an experience that is hard to describe. I’ve been lucky enough to go to a few of them, beginning back in 1993 in Schwanestadt, Austria, and the last year of the historic Team USA winning streak of 13 straight wins. Since then I’ve attended some great big wins (Spain ’96; France ’00, ’05, and ’11; Italy ’09) as well as some bitter defeats (Roggenburg, Switzerland ’94, Slovakia ’95, Great Britain ’98, Belgium ’97 and ’03). And of course there is the last five years, all defeats for the red-white-and-blue (or wins, if you’re thinking of the French tricolors).
What I can say is that, win or lose, the Motocross of Nations is an amazing and worthwhile event for any fan of any nation. Hell, the British haven’t won since ’94, but every year their fans turn up and have an absolute blast. Same goes for the orange-clad Dutch, who have never won—and the very first Motocross des Nations was there back in 1947! This year they are hosting, and the Dutch are heavy favorites. Their riders Jeffrey Herlings (one) and Glenn Coldenhoff (two) actually swept all three motos last year at RedBud, but a DNF and a DNS by Calvin Vlaanderen cost them the win. Now Herlings is healthy, Coldenhoff has been riding at a career-best clip, and they have replaced the unfortunate with a new MX2 rider in Roan Van De Moosdijk, who I am quite honestly unfamiliar with. The race will be in the hauled-in sand of the Assen TT circuit, and I fully expect the place to explode in a cloud of orange smoke bombs should the Orangemen win. It will be quite the party.
But let’s not count everyone else out just yet. Anything can and will go wrong in the MXoN, and just as we’ve had runs of great luck and success with Team USA, we’ve also had some tough times. France can never be counted out (see the scoreboard the last five years), but they’ve had a tough late season with injuries (Romain Febvre), politics (Marvin Musquin), and logos (Tom Vialle). Still, they have managed to win with different lineups the last five years, and we can’t count them out again.
So what’s going on with Team USA right now? While other AMA riders are making videos of their new looks or teams, vacationing like Musquin and Ferrandis, signing contracts like Justin Brayton just did with HRC Honda, healing, or just living—or already getting back to testing—Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, and Justin Cooper are starting to come together as a unit. Jason went to Europe before anyone, followed by Zach, and now Justin.
Team Fried has been keeping up with Team USA, or at least the Rockstar Husqvarna guys so far. Tom Journet and Matty Rice went along with Jason Anderson as he went to the Netherlands early for a little vacation, and then then they were joined by his teammate Zach Osborne. They will be training and practicing together for the next couple of weeks (not including badminton in the Ice One Racing shop), and the Team Fried production team (Tom and Matt) plan on releasing more videos.
After the first session at a sand track, Anderson said to Osborne, "First lap out there I was like, 'Holy shit, what did I get myself into?' But I felt good as the day went on." You can see the first video here:
Yesterday they actually went to Germany for the Grevenbroich winter track.
A photographer named Danny Relouw went out and shot the guys practicing in Germany for the the MX Active website.
IMG_2600 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2658 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2709 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2880 Davey Coombs IMG_2385 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2703 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2905 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2501 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2818 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2605 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2587 Danny Relouw | MX Active IMG_2685 Danny Relouw | MX Active
And if you're wondering what Team Fried looks like in action, this is one of Danny Relouw's shots:
And here are some more pics from #TeamFried training in Germany:
Finally, here is the second Team Fried in Europe video, and it’s good stuff!
In a world where motocross stars usually seem as difficult to understand and get to know as a guarded movie star, these Team Fried videos that the boys are making (and @elhombre21 obviously condones) offer rare and awesome insight into the life and mindset of top racers. The unguarded moments and way, way behind-the-scenes presence, and of course the simple pedestrian openness of Anderson, make these a breath of fresh air. I don’t know how open and easy it will be to film at the race or around Roger De Coster, but I really hope to see much, much more—and I will be in Assen myself, without that kind of access!
USA! USA! (Team Fried!) USA!
Oh, and happy Friday the 13th and Happy Full Moon and whatever sorta holidays are out there. Here’s the rest of Racerhead.
New Red Riders (Jason Weigandt)
Honda HRC announced its 2020 factory lineup this week. Back in May, the squad announced a new contract with Ken Roczen, but with Cole Seely announcing his retirement on August 1, speculation ran rampant over who would become Ken's new teammate. Seems like a lot of fans wanted to see a Roczen/Adam Cianciarulo super team, but the reality was the Adam was actually tied up with Kawasaki well before Seely's announcement. Many thought Joey Savatgy would be an obvious choice, since he rode well in his rookie 450 season but was bumped from Monster Energy Kawasaki once Cianciarulo moved up to 450s. Honda, though, didn't go with Savatgy, and will instead move Justin Brayton into the 450 slot in supercross, and then promote Chase Sexton from the GEICO Honda 250 team to a 450 ride in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
I talked to Savatgy's agent this week, and he indicated, really, that Honda didn't want to do a one-year Savatgy deal just to bump him in 2021 when a 250 rider (Sexton) moved up (which is the exact same thing that happened when Cianciarulo moved up with Kawasaki). Also, Honda would not do a three-rider team in 2021, so there was no chance of Savatgy having a place there long-term. Three-man 450 teams would solve a ton of employment issues in this sport, but two-man squads have been the norm for factory squads for quite some time now.
With Sexton apparently bound for the Honda HRC 450 supercross slot in 2021, Brayton becomes a perfect place holder. He has already been riding Hondas (and helping with testing and R&D in the process) with Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts the last few years. This should be a smooth transition. Brayton doesn't ride outdoors anymore, though, so Sexton will jump on the 450 outdoors next summer. I talked to Brayton briefly this week and he said while he's obviously pumped on the factory ride, he is also sure to give a lot of credit to the MCR Honda squad, and owner Mike Genova, for helping him put together three solid seasons, and for making this transition to the factory team so easy. Hmm, maybe Brayton just ends up back on MCR in 2021?
“Justin has been nothing less than professional and respectful since the idea of his joining the Honda team was presented,” said Mike Genova, MotoConcepts team owner, in the Honda press release. “Justin has been a positive force on the MotoConcepts team, and I wish him nothing but the best in his future.”
What's funny is that Brayton rides for a different Honda team (Penrite) in the Australian Supercross Championship, but since he's right in the middle of the transition between MotoConcepts and Honda HRC here, he'll be running his Penrite Honda (Australia) bike and graphics this weekend in Montreal. In fact, Justin told me he even went out a bought a 2020 CRF450R with his own money just so he could ride for a few weeks this summer while he was waiting for everything to pan out. Since Brayton doesn't race outdoors any longer, he doesn't have to ride at all in the summer months, but he's pumped on his new deal and wanted to log some laps!
Anyway, the bigger deal, long-term, is that Sexton will be the Roczen teammate for the future. Sexton is the 250SX East Region Champion, but he has only won one race so far in his professional career. Is he ready? Many think Sexton has the size and style to really excel on a 450, but you never know. A lot will depend on how his final 250 supercross campaign, scheduled for 250SX West, goes in 2020. If he wins a bunch of races and/or the title, this will look like the perfect move. If it appears he needs more time, well, he's moving up anyway. Should be an interesting subplot to watch next season.
DOGGER IN! (Mitch Kendra)
Congratulations to the 2019 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductees: the late Kurt Caselli, Ron Lechien, Mark Buckner, Wiltz Wagner, and Dale Walksler.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the late Kurt Caselli for being inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The legendary off-road racer joins Ron Lechien, Mark Buckner, Wiltz Wagner, and Dale Walksler as the five new inductees for the class of 2019. @kc66foundation #ridelikecaselli #offroad #motocross #supercross ? @cudby
Finally! Eighties motocross fans have been pining for Ron "The Dogger" Lechien to gain entry into the AMA Hall of Fame for years, and that dream has come true courtesy of this week's AMA announcement. (Matthes, you can step away from the edge of a tall building and put down the sharp objects. It's over. It's happening.)
Seeing the Dogger finally get accepted into the Hall has several members of our staff fired up. In case you missed it, Steve Matthes, Davey Coombs, Jason Weigandt, and David Pingree gave their reaction on the news.
Already looking ahead to next year(s), we should be seeing Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, and James Stewart start getting recognized for their multiple championships, dozens of race wins, MXoN successes for Team USA, and more, as they become eligible (RV first, as he retired completely in 2015). Thanks to all who voted for Ron Lechien, we will be there for his induction as well as that of Kurt Caselli and the rest in early December at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
SADDLEBACK? (DC)
And speaking of Lechien, "The Dogger" won the last 250 national ever held at Saddleback in 1984, with his Honda teammates and fellow AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers David Bailey and Johnny O'Mara winning the 500 and 125 classes, respectively. The race was held on April Fool's Day, April 1—which was not a good omen. Some five weeks later, the Irvine Company, the landowner of Saddleback Park, closed the front gates for good. Despite rumors, speculation, and just plain wishful thinking, it never came back. But it's still there, undeveloped, and not far from our own Simon Cudby's house. If you know where to look, and what to look for, the skeletal remains can still be found.
Now, 35 years later, there are once again whispers that it may have a very long shot chance at coming back. Our friend and contributor David Dewhurst posted this on his Instagram page:
"Exciting News. Saddleback Park might just hear the roar of motocross bikes again. Orange County Parks will be having an open meeting soon to discuss plans to reopen the park. Stay tuned to see how you can help."
We will keep our eyes and ears open to this out-of-nowhere possible return of the former mecca of Southern California motocross, though it’s a very, very long shot.
Far Far FAR EAST (Jason Thomas)
Welcome to Shanghai! The MXGP event here is a first for China, and everyone is curious as to how it will be received. The track is located in the Fengxian tourist district, on the southern coast of Shanghai. Although MXGP is making its first venture into China, ultra-popular MotoGP was here from 2005 through 2008 with mixed results. Originally scheduled to continue through 2011, the return visits were canceled due to poor attendance and a lack of commercial interest. We’ll see how MXGP fares.
Friday will be a bit of a recovery day for riders making the long flight over, while mechanics and staff will be busy organizing after last weekend's event in Afyon, Turkey. These flyaway events are a tough ask for everyone logistically and financially, but in the spirit of a true world championship, Youthstream is determined to visit new venues. The obvious downsides are a lower rider turnout and uncertain spectator attendance levels, but the untapped off-road market here is too massive to ignore. Similarly to the two rounds in Indonesia, the potential business in a motorcycle-heavy population has everyone curious as to future possibilities. Regardless, it will be interesting to witness a new audience absorb motocross.
On the track, the big story has to be Jeffrey Herlings' return to winning form. No, it's not the dominating force we have come to expect, but he is also still healing from two injuries this year. His 1-1 in Turkey served notice that he is well on his way back to his old form. With his Dutch MXoN teammate Glenn Coldenhoff on his finest regular season form ever, they make a formidable 450 tandem. The Shanghai track will be a new challenge for everyone, and certainly Tim Gajser will look to bounce back from a difficult Turkish round. He hasn't shown the same level in recent weeks after winning 9 rounds in a row at one point. The final round of the series should be a fun, no pressure race for bragging rights.
In the MX2 class, Shanghai marks the final 250 race of Jorge Prado's career. His dominance this season was something to behold. I expect him to put in a big effort to end his MX2 timeline on a winning note. Tom Vialle has been all over the headlines, too, being ousted from Team France over team cap space (see: ridiculous). He and Jago Geerts look to be "next" as their meteoric rise to the front of MX2 will meet even higher expectations in 2020.
As for me, I am trying to make myself as useful as possible. I will again be joining Paul Malin in the broadcast booth, as well as working on securing riders and teams for Fly Racing's 2020 campaign. After heading to Lommel, Belgium, in early August, then to Uddevalla, Sweden, a couple of weeks later, this trip to Shanghai is a bit of a blur. Upon arriving back into the USA Monday, I will spend a day or three in Idaho before jumping down to Mexico for Benny Bloss' wedding and then right back to Europe for another go-round with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. I guess I can't complain about the barrage of global motocross racing, but if anyone happens to see a zombie wandering around the Assen TT circuit draped in Fly garb, please return me to the media tent. I will most likely be mumbling something about the origins of Team Fried and Steve Matthes' jet-lagged snoring and whatever happened to the Veronica Beach Race.
TEAM USA (DC)
Stop me if you’ve heard this story before: Team USA enters the biggest international event of the season without its very best talents (or at least none that won a championship this season). Still, they are expected to win. After all, the longest streaks in the event's history belong to these Americans. There is a lot of naysaying and second-guessing because the very best did not want to line up, not wanting to spend all that time and effort far away in another country during what should be their downtime, preferring instead to get ready for the season to come, which is what matters most in their careers, not to mention their professional contracts. The legendary team manager says it's the nature of the business, as even the best athletes on his regular-season team have passed on this competition, but he's there nevertheless because he believes Team USA's legacy matters.
But instead of winning, they found themselves confronted by a very inspired French team. Competing with a unity and élan that has become their trademark, they take it to the Americans in the sport that Team USA had dominated for so long that many had begun to take it for granted, which is why volunteering for these competitions has become such a hot potato. The Americans had a chance, but it the end they were simply out-gunned by Team France. Team USA doesn't even finish on the podium.
If you think I'm talking about the FIM Motocross of Nations from any of the past five years, or even this one coming up, you would be close but wrong. Team USA did unexpectedly just lose to Team France, only this was the in the FIBA World Cup of Basketball, played throughout this month in China. With Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the NBA's best sitting the tournament out as they prepare for the upcoming season, the lead was led by Harrison Barnes, Kemba Walker, and Khris Middleton. They lost to an inspired Team France in the quarterfinals, 89-79. According to ESPN, "The exodus of top talent meant that the best player on the floor—Rudy Gobert—was on the other team, and they had no real ability to counter him... It might be time to look back to 2008 for answers."
PRADO'S LAST MX2 RACE (Andras Hegyi)
This 2019 MX2 season has been a record-breaking year for the Spanish teenager Jorge Prado. In May he became the youngest motocrosser to get 20 GP wins. In August he became the youngest two-time world champion. And then last Sunday in Turkey, Prado became the youngest ever to reach the 30 GP wins. Prado also overtook a Belgian legend, the three-time world champion Gaston Rahier. In the small-bore category, Rahier collected 29 GP wins. In surpassing the late Rahier, Prado became only the second rider to have at least 30 wins in the small-bore class. Only Jeffrey Herlings has more, with 61 in all.
One note about Gaston Rahier: He was already a veteran and a 250cc Grand Prix winner when the 125 class came on line in 1975. He was dominant for the first three years for Suzuki, but back then there were only 12 rounds in the series, not 18 like there were in 2019 (and twenty schedule for 2020).
Finally, like Herlings, Prado got his 30th GP win in his fourth season. But Jorge was not able to surpass Herlings regarding that performance: Prado got his 30th in his 58th GP, while Herlings got it on his 57th.
The MXGP of China this weekend will mark Prado's last MX2 Grand Prix, as he must move up to the 450 by FIM rules in 2020. He has also mentioned that he will ride the MXGP class on a 450 for Spain at the Motocross of Nations in Assen in two weeks’ time.
VOTE 4 THE GOAT (DC)
Ricky Carmichael needs your help. The GOAT was invited to compete in the X Games Real Moto video contest. It's an extension of the X Games competition and is a video contest for both the athlete and videographer. The video is judged and both the athlete and artist can win a medal. Then is also a fan vote which started yesterday and runs until the show airs on ABC next Sunday, September 22. You can vote once a day per device until it's over. Here is RC's Real Moto video.
RC is also doing a takeover of the X Games Instagram page (story) on Monday, September 16, which will include a bunch of giveaways. Please make sure you check it out and help out the guy who won 150 more AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross races than the rest of us!
The actual X Games Real Moto episode will be on TV on September 22 at 2 pm ET on ABC.
P.S. The other videos by Darryn Durham, Jarryd Mcneil, Kris Foster, and Colby Raha are worth a look too.
10 (Andras Hegyi)
Jeffrey Herlings has won again. Last Sunday, the four-time world champion got his first GP win of 2019 at the MXGP of Turkey. It came in what was only Herlings’ fourth race this season, as he first injured his foot and then his ankle, sending him to the sidelines for much of the year. By winning in Turkey the Dutchman was able to celebrate his 85th career GP win, and also his 24th win in the premier MXGP class.
It's been 343 days since Herlings last one, and by doing so he entered two elite clubs. The Red Bull KTM rider became the 11th rider to win in at least ten seasons in the history of the motocross world championship. He also became only the fifth rider to win in at least ten consecutive seasons. Herlings debuted in the FIM World Championship in 2010 and since then he has won at least one race every year.
Riders to win in at least 10 seasons in the world championship
Antonio Cairoli (Italy) 16 seasons
Stefan Everts (Belgium) 15
Yves Demaria (France) 13
Roger De Coster (Belgium) 12
Joel Smets (Belgium) 11
Eric Geboers (Belgium) 11
Andre Malherbe (Belgium) 11
Jeff Smith (Great Britain) 10
Dave Strijbos (Netherlands) 10
Kees Van der Ven (Netherlands) 10
Jeffrey Herlings (Netherlands) 10
Riders to win in at least 10 consecutive seasons in the FIM World Championship
Antonio Cairoli: 16 seasons in a row (2004-2019)
Joel Smets: 11 (1993-2003)
Eric Geboers: 11 (1980-1990)
Roger De Coster: 11 (1968-1978)
Jeffrey Herlings: 10 (2010-2019)
CANADA! (Matthes)
Weege is in Charlotte, DC is in Portland (the other one), the RXI gang is in WV, JT's in China, and by the time you read this, I'll be in Montreal for the first leg of the off-season SX tour. It's Justin Brayton, Dean Wilson, and Malcolm Stewart up against the regulars of the Rockstar Triple Crown series, including Phil Nicoletti, Cole Thompson, Matt Goerke, and Cade Clason. Nicoletti's up 25 points on Thompson for the overall Triple Crown championship that comes with $100K reward so he'll be looking to try and get into the mix and get some of the America-based riders in between him and Thompson. And if you're Cole, you want the reverse.
Wilson we last saw racing the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Brayton last raced the Hawaiian SX, while Stewart's been out a long time. He broke his leg at Glendale SX way back when and is just getting back up to his usual speed. Should be a good race between the three visitors, and I'm sure I'll hear the usual complaints from the series regulars about these new riders possibly screwing things up for the riders doing the whole series. And to that I say, pssssh.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online for results and a recap as well as interviews after the race and we'll post some things up on social media as well about the goings on from the Big O.
Big Numbers in China (Andras Hegyi)
This weekend China makes its debut as a host nation for the FIM World Championships. China is of course one of the greatest industrial superpower economies, with a population of some 1.3 billion. And as far as global sales of motorcycles, China is the biggest exporter of the world. And behind only India, China is the second largest motorcycle-producing country. But regarding motorcycle racing, China is not a world superpower. Before this weekend there were only three FIM World Championship to visit China. In 2004 the indoor trials world championship and the endurance world championship were held there, while MotoGP got to China between 2005 and '08. But before this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship, in existence since 1957, had never visited China. The GP of China will be held near Shanghai, the biggest city in China, at the same venue that was used for MotoGP.
48
Before this weekend the motocross world championship paid a visit to 47 different countries. In alphabetical order they are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, the former Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the former West Germany and the former East Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, San Marino, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Africa, the former Soviet Union, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, and the former Yugoslavia. China will be the 48th country to host the motocross world championship.
2
2019 is the 63rd season of the motocross world championship. There are only two countries that hosted the series in all the 63 seasons: Belgium and the Netherlands. Those two Benelux states have not missed any seasons between 1957 and 2019.
6
Besides Qatar, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Turkey, China will be the sixth country in Asia to receive the motocross world championship.
155
In the history of the motocross world championship there are seven countries that organized more than 100 GPs. The record-holder is Germany, combining both the former West and East Germany, which has hosted 155 Grand Prix events. Next come Italy (151 GPs), France (146), The Netherlands (141), Belgium (138), Great Britain (113) and Sweden (102).
LISTEN TO THIS
The first Fly Racing Racer X Podcast of the week came in with David Bailey and Johnny O’Mara joining host Steve Matthes to talk about their deep friendship over the years and riding together at Honda. We also talk about Johnny’s reaction to David’s accident, Hondaland stories, and more.
The Main Event Moto Podcast crew returned this week with a show that brought in a call with Weege to talk about the off-season and what's to come—including Malcolm Stewart's return to racing this weekend in Montreal this weekend, silly season in the 250 class, a more-loaded-than-ever 450 class for 2020, and thoughts on racing the Monster Energy Cup track backwards. They also exchange heat for screwing things up on TV on a weekly basis.
In this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt chats with Briar Bauman about handling the points lead, the stumbles on his march to the top, and his relationship with current AFT Champion Jared Mees, who has gone from friend and mentor to title rival. Oh, and those special nights when he and his brother Bronson battle for the win in the Twins class while Shayna fights for the victory in the Singles class! It's all coming at Briar quite fast, but you'll enjoy learning how he keeps it in perspective.
The Main Event Moto Podcast crew returned this week with a show that brought in a call with Weege to talk about the off-season and what's to come—including Malcolm Stewart's return to racing this weekend in Montreal this weekend, silly season in the 250 class, a more-loaded-than-ever 450 class for 2020, and thoughts on racing the Monster Energy Cup track backwards. They also exchange heat for screwing things up on TV on a weekly basis. Give a listen to episode #132 of Main Event Moto Podcast now.
Random Notes
2019 DC VET HOMECOMING TO TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 21-22
Come out to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, on September 21-22 and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” with all of our friends—old and new. This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend Saturday night bench racing over adult beverages, BBQ, and vintage mx movies. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.
Saturday, September 21
Saturday features GP Moto-X Country Racing. The GP-style Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track areas. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race two 30-minute motos on this hybrid course with a unique teaser, as sections of the track will also be used for the upcoming Mason-Dixon GNCC to be held September 28-29th.
The fun continues Saturday evening with Pit Bike racing kicking off at 6 p.m. and a full evening of BBQ dinner, vintage racing movies, karaoke with Racer X John and of course, some great bench racing with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.
Sunday, September 22
On Sunday, the focus will shift to the motocross track as the 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming will take to the famous High Point Raceway. Racers will be able to compete in numerous vet-aged classes, vintage classes, and some support classes for younger riders as well. The afternoon will feature a vintage bike show, numerous vintage contests with the opportunity to win some great prizes, and a swap meet, so clean out your garage, shine up those vintage items and get ready to show-off your stuff at the Country Club of Motocross.
It has now been 21 years since we lost Big Dave in 1998. This presents us with the opportunity to make this year’s DC Vet Homecoming the best yet. This event is a fun, laid back and enjoyable weekend with friends. This is exactly the kind of event that Big Dave enjoyed, so join us September 21-22 as we honor Big Dave by doing the thing he enjoyed the most—racing with his friends.
For more information on the weekend event, visit HighPointMX.com.
RACER X MAINE EVENT RETURNS SEPT 13–15
We’re pumped to once again partner with MX207 in Lyman, Maine, for one of the fastest-growing races in the sport, and a huge event for racers in the Northeast. We call it the Racer X Maine event, and it promises three days of non-stop big race action.
Racer X has been covering the Maine Event for three years now, and this year we’re sending our own Editor-in-Chief Davey Coombs to check in on the action. Should be plenty to see, as this AMA Featured Event kicks off on Friday, September 13, with practice and then a three-moto format for racing on Saturday and Sunday (the Friday practice is optional). The MX207 folks have been scouting talent to create its All-Star rider roster, and those riders will run bibs to designate them as the guys to beat in their respective classes. Look for that list to become official on Friday. What’s on the line? The EJP Pro Purse is expected to at least match last year’s $15,000 payout, including a cash contribution from none other than Steve Matthes and PulpMX!
The regular 250 and 450 pro classes aren’t all, though. The 125 two-stroke class returns and General Ryan Sipes is going to race it, fresh off of his 125 All-Star race win at the Ironman National (and another win at the Full Gas Sprint Enduro, a cross-country style test, over the weekend). The JBR Best Whip contest is also back, with Brett Cue as part of the roster. And, new this year is the Mighty Moose Enduro X race, running under the lights on Friday night.
Plus, the MX207 track is always prepped to perfection, and September weather is just about perfect in Maine. Gates open for the weekend Thursday, September 12, at 9:00 a.m. Head to www.mx207.com/racerx or follow @MX207 for the latest.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!