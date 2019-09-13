I wrote this a few times. We saw great seasons by John Short and Henry Miller and these other privateer guys, Ben LaMay. They had great years, great seasons. Then if you could put both two motos together, whenever you showed up at five of the races, you would generally be the top privateer guy. So that had to make you feel good.

Honestly talking about John and Henry, we all had some really good battles at some of those races as well that were fun. We were also in the mix with just barely needing that little bit more, like at Unadilla. I was super bummed because the first moto I got up to… I think I had just passed Bogle maybe for eighth and then I crashed and threw it away with I think four or five laps to go. Then Budds Creek we had a good second moto. It was hot there. It was a tough weekend. Then it was kind of opposite at Ironman. I felt good but I just kind of felt stuck where I was that day. You know how that goes when you’re chasing certain things and trying to get things going. Like you said, it’s a lot tougher. I think that’s what people don’t understand. Whether you’ve been training at home or spending time on the bicycle or in the gym and on the motorcycle, you can’t duplicate the race weekend and the intensity of getting up there with those guys and being in that battle. So it definitely was an eye-opener for me. I’ve always been there at round one of the outdoors and you can kind of ride yourself into that race speed, or eventually you build as you go. Even going and doing RedBud, then it was like I took a week or two weeks off because I didn’t go to Washougal, then came back at Millville which I wasn’t even going to do. I felt like the last three were a little better because we were finally racing consistently. So seeing the points at the end and stuff, yeah, obviously I wish I could have been there at round one, but like you said too, financially that wasn’t solely just one thing. Trying to justify spending X amount to make X amount, and then the way the schedule was it just didn’t really make sense. But my plan originally was High Point. I was going to try and come back I believe with the warmer Florida. Then that just changed at the last minute…I give my dad credit. At Millville we had a bike mishap, a mechanical in the first moto. Luckily, they pushed the 125 [All Star] race back. We pulled my practice motor out of my practice frame, then pulled the race motor out of the race frame, then put the practice motor into the race frame, and then somehow made it to the line right when the gate was shutting. It was a little bit of a scramble.

You’ve ridden as a privateer at times. You’ve been on teams at times. It’s so much harder to do outdoors as a privateer. It’s almost incomprehensible to describe to somebody how much easier it is being on a team with a mechanic and everything for an outdoor national.

Yeah. Even at Budds [Creek], I was really surprised. I was surprised I felt as good the second moto as I did because when I rode the parade lap I’m like, man, this one’s going to hurt. I had been sitting behind the sprinter [van] under a canopy all day out in the heat, but surprisingly I felt good the whole moto. My body felt good. I felt like I rode well. The eye-opener this year was like when we did the supercross thing we tried to do it a little more proper, a little more like an effort, a smaller team. I think it worked out really well but we weren’t in the place budget-wise to go and do that same thing outdoors this year. So it’s been an experience being the one to help with handling fuel and keeping track of how much money is being spent on that side, and ordering parts, and making sure I’m getting to the races. It was a little bit of a scramble, but I definitely learned a lot in the same sense and had a lot of positive people around me. Then also to throw it in besides Todd and my dad and my uncle—my uncle actually retired from owning his own business recently so when it came to those last three race weekends, I was going to drive to New York. He called the night before and was like, “Let’s get you a flight, and I’ll just help your dad drive.” So it was truly kind of a family and a team effort with everyone that we involved. It made it fun.