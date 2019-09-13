Inaugural Black Sky GNCC Kicks Off Last Four Rounds of 2019 Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—This weekend, September 14 and 15, round 10 of the 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will take place in Harpursville, New York with the Inaugural Parts Unlimited Black Sky GNCC.

Coming through and taking the overall win at the previous round before summer break was Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall. After nine rounds of racing Duvall sits second in the points standings, just 43 points behind first overall. Duvall is aiming to earn his fourth overall win of the season this weekend in New York, as well as earn valuable points in his quest for the National Championship.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell holds onto first overall in the points standing with four rounds remaining in the 2019 season. Russell currently has five overall wins under his belt this year, but will be looking to add another one to the books this Sunday afternoon. This weekend Russell could reach another milestone by earning his 60th career overall win, continuing to hold the number one spot on the Bike Wins by Rider list.