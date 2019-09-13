Brandon,

I hate to burst your bubble but you might want to hold off on buying your international tickets for now. Like it or not, supercross has become the primary focus in the United States. There is more money to be made here and, while GP riders have probably become more well-rounded motocross riders than their American counterparts, their best don’t dare set foot in a stadium over here. Three-time FIM Motocross World Champion Tim Gasjer smeared himself all over the floor of Sam Boyd stadium at the Monster Energy Cup, and that is a watered-down version of a supercross track [Editor’s note: But he’s giving it another attempt this year!] Get used to this: American riders will only venture to Europe when they have exhausted all of their options here in the States. Period. The sad truth is that we’re becoming more and more focused on supercross and our polish outdoors is waning. I’d like to believe that we will get back to doing some winning at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, but it won’t happen until the promoters move the event date closer to the end of our series. If the MXoN were two to three weeks after the conclusion of our series, you’d see more of our top-level guys committing to it. If they don’t, expect more riders to decline the offer.

PING

Pinger,

Two things: First, props to you guys on The Whiskey Throttle Show. The Marty Tripes episode was phenomenal… I almost died when GL’s chair broke for the second time, too! Truly, all of the guests have been great and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each of them personally just by watching/listening. So, thanks to you and GL… keep up the great work. Please get Doug Henry and Bob Hannah on!

Second, I want to mention Greg Schnell and his cancer fight. I just found out that he has cancer at the base of his tongue and I felt like the moto community needs to know so they can help one of their own. Anything you can do would be appreciated. I know you raced with Greg so hopefully you already know about this.

Thanks for all that you do in the sport, Ping. We appreciate it.

Charles