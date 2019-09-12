Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
Black Sky
MXGP of
China
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 28
Read the November Issue of Racer X Magazine Now

September 12, 2019 2:05pm

The November 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine

  • See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent.
  • GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around?
  • Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why.
  • When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years.

All these features and much more inside the November issue.

Red Bull’s Tyler Bereman gets completely sideways … or upside down? Or vertical? We don’t really know what to call it, but cover-worthy is certainly one way to describe what he did at X Games Minneapolis, and it landed him on our Page One.
Red Bull’s Tyler Bereman gets completely sideways … or upside down? Or vertical? We don’t really know what to call it, but cover-worthy is certainly one way to describe what he did at X Games Minneapolis, and it landed him on our Page One.

“47,048 Laps” by Davey Coombs

The 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch once again featured amateur racing at its pinnacle. And we (almost) escaped the rain! See who stood out and what our takeaways are for future talent.

“New Policy” by Jason Weigandt

Updated AMA rules and a packed GEICO Honda team semi made for a very busy pro debut weekend for three Factory Connection amateur squad riders. But who’s going to stick around?

“Bonus Time” by Steve Matthes

Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a very successful jump to management with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM-WPS team. How is he doing it?

“The Last Works Bikes” by Eric Johnson

When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. This is the story of those final years.

Poster Info (Print Edition Only) 

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The November 2019 Issue

Our two-sided collectible pull-out poster features the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team off to a speedy start at Washougal on side 1.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The November 2019 Issue

Side 2 features Team Honda’s David Bailey from 1984 on his completely custom works bike.

