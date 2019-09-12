The November 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine

See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent.

GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around?

Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why.

When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years.

All these features and much more inside the November issue.