“47,048 Laps” by Davey Coombs
The 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch once again featured amateur racing at its pinnacle. And we (almost) escaped the rain! See who stood out and what our takeaways are for future talent.
“New Policy” by Jason Weigandt
Updated AMA rules and a packed GEICO Honda team semi made for a very busy pro debut weekend for three Factory Connection amateur squad riders. But who’s going to stick around?
“Bonus Time” by Steve Matthes
Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a very successful jump to management with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM-WPS team. How is he doing it?
“The Last Works Bikes” by Eric Johnson
When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. This is the story of those final years.
Our two-sided collectible pull-out poster features the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team off to a speedy start at Washougal on side 1.
Side 2 features Team Honda’s David Bailey from 1984 on his completely custom works bike.