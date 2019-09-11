So fast forward to 2008 when Stewart was undefeated. James was riding a Kawasaki KX450F that summer and absolutely destroyed the field in Ricky Carmichael-like fashion, winning all 24 motos and 12 overalls on his way to the title. But that would be the end of James’ tenure with Kawasaki, as the team had signed with Monster Energy as a title sponsor, and he was a Red Bull athlete. He ended up taking over Chad Reed’s ride with San Manuel Yamaha and brought his Red Bull sponsorship with him. He won an AMA Supercross title the next year, but that would be the last best season for the Fastest Man on the Planet. Taking his place at Monster Energy Kawasaki? Ryan Villopoto.

During Ryan Villopoto’s reign consistency was the coin of the realm. On his way to nine major titles in AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross the most races he ever won in a row is seven. It was the races in between—a second here, a third there—that allowed him to carve out all of those titles. Even his injuries were timely, like in 2012 when he won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship so early that it didn’t matter than he tore up his knee at the Seattle round and missed the last couple rounds of the series. But if one were to point at a truly dominant time for RV, it would be at the very end of his career, in 2014, when he clinched his fourth consecutive AMA Supercross title to tie Jeremy McGrath’s record of back-to-back-to-back-to-back SX titles. In closing out that season, as well as his career, Villopoto would win the last four rounds in a row, as well as the last 80 main event laps that he rode. That’s how he ended his SX career: four-for-four, and 80-for-80. He never raced another lap inside a stadium again. All told, RV won the last six AMA titles in a row that he competed for. Only RC’s 11 consecutive SX/MX titles between ’01 and ’06 were more impressive.

Villopoto’s main rival Ryan Dungey was also a champion with unique consistency. He would back up runs of multiple wins with steady-as-she-goes seconds and thirds to minimize the damage of any defeat. The one time that he truly went on a run of epic proportions was the summer of 2012. That’s when he gave Red Bull KTM their first 450 AMA title by going on a ten-race roll. This followed the unfortunate crash at Thunder Valley of James Stewart, winner of the first two rounds, as well a season-ending knee surgery for Villopoto before the series started. Dungey took full advantage, and his ten wins in a row were one of many highlights in a career that saw him win eight major titles himself.

It should be to no one’s surprise that Jeffrey Herlings shows up on this list often. He was almost perfect in 2013 in the MX2 class. The KTM rider won the first 14 rounds in successive order, wrapping up his second straight FIM World Championship. That ties Evert's 14-straight over 2005 and 2006, but Herlings is the only to do it within one year (but Everts did do it in the premier class). Then at the 15th round in Belgium, Herlings suffered a cracked shoulder blade, preventing him from his shot at running the table. He missed two rounds, but then decided to ride the last round at the sandy Lierop track in Holland. He won, giving him 15 wins in the 17-round series. Had he been healthy for Belgium and Great Britain he almost certainly would have had a perfect season.

One year later, Herlings won 12 of the first 13 rounds of the MX2 World Championship, and he missed the third race in Brazil with a shoulder injury. By August he was just a race away from clinching what would have been a third straight title. But then Jeffrey entered a charity minicycle race that his then-team manager Stefan Everts hosted and ended up breaking his femur. He would miss three rounds, allowing Frenchman Jordi Tixier to creep into the title picture. The last round was in Mexico, and Herlings made a desperate bid to hold Tixier off by lining up for the race. He finished both motos, but he was unable to get enough points to hold Tixier off. The Mexico race was the only overall Herlings lost in ’14 that he actually entered.