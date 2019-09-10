There are a lot of unsung heroes in the pits each weekend. People who are there working way too many hours for way too little of pay because, they love the sport and all that matters. Maybe that’s why the majority of the people in the pro pits are good, friendly, people: they’re doing what they love for a living.

Sometimes, though, someone realizes the balance is off and they need to reset the time/work/business allocation. That sometimes costs us a friendly face in the pits. Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha Team Manager Christina Denney is one of those people. The team has existed on the fringes of a factory support team for a long time now and helped a lot of riders move through the ranks, including Weston Peick, Alex Martin, Colt Nichols, Luke Renzland and Alex Ray, and both Brandon Hartranft and Jacob Hayes this year.

The team is owned by Mike DuClos the owner of Rock River, a Yamaha dealership in Wisconsin. Rock River Yamaha is a big part of Yamaha’s amateur racing operation, but also morphed into a pro team some time again. Denney, along with her husband Chris, came aboard as a sponsor for graphics and such (they own the graphics company Roost MX) and in 2010 that relationship transformed with Christina becoming team manager—a role that she has held until now.

After ten seasons, that will change. For 2020, the team will have a new manager as Christina has decided that it’s time to step away from the Team Manager gig. Her other job with Roost MX, the one that’s also full-time, has come calling.