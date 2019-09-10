Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #132

September 10, 2019 9:30am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #132

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Jason Weigandt talk about the off season and what's to come--including Malcolm Stewart's return to racing this weekend in Montreal, silly season in the 250 class, a more-loaded-than-ever 450 class for 2020, and thoughts on racing the Monster Energy Cup track backwards. They also exchange heat for screwing things up on TV on a weekly basis.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.