Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #132

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network.

This week Daniel Blair and Jason Weigandt talk about the off season and what's to come--including Malcolm Stewart's return to racing this weekend in Montreal, silly season in the 250 class, a more-loaded-than-ever 450 class for 2020, and thoughts on racing the Monster Energy Cup track backwards. They also exchange heat for screwing things up on TV on a weekly basis.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.