Finally! 1980's motocross fans have been pining for Ronnie "The Dogger" Lechien to gain entry into the AMA Hall of Fame for years, and that dream has come true courtesy of today's AMA announcement. Ronnie is in! (Matthes, you can step away from the edge of a tall building and put down the sharp objects. It's over. It's happening.)

Seeing the Dogger finally get accepted into the Hall has several members of our staff fired up. Steve Matthes, Davey Coombs, Jason Weigandt, and David Pingree give their reaction on the news.

Steve Matthes

We did it! When Ronnie called me with the news that he got the call that he made the AMA Hall of Fame, I immediately thought of two things. One is that it’s about time, Ronnie’s resume is awesome and he’s got a much better track record than many other riders already in the HOF and two, I’m glad a motocrosser got in after, in my opinion, a flawed voting procedure kept any motocrossers out the last few years.

Three years ago I was doing some research for a story and stumbled onto this AMA Hall of Fame website and started looking through the riders that were in there and reading some bios, etc. I couldn’t believe that Lechien wasn’t in there! So I read through the requirements, bought an AMA membership, drafted up a letter with Ronnie’s accomplishments and submitted it for consideration.

The case was easy, one national championship (1985 125MX), two MXDN wins (one of them where he went 1-1 in the 500 class), two USGP wins (84 Unadilla 250 USGP and 89 Hollister 500 USGP0, 26 wins spread across 125MX, 250MX, 500MX and 250SX (Ronnie could ride any size of bike which is pretty amazing) and by my count, Ron made the podium 80 times out of 162 races. Think about that…he was on the podium almost half the time he raced! Not to mention he won a premier class supercross race in Orland in 1983 at 16 years old!