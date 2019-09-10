The 2020 MXGP campaign will be mouth-watering. Cairoli, Herlings, and Prado on the same team and on the same bike and with the knowledge that rookies have conquered the premier class twice in the last five seasons (and Herlings mastering MXGP in his second term) it could be a career zenith for Prado at a ridiculously early age.

Racer X: 2019 has been a ‘Herlings-esque’ year of domination. Does winning ever become routine? Or is it possible to take the same amount of pleasure each time?

Jorge Prado: Yeah, because every single one is different. Lommel [Grand Prix of Belgium] stands out. It is a very tough sand track and I’m so happy when I get over the finish line first there. It is almost a home GP for me and that gives extra happiness. It’s difficult to keep the focus every single time you go on the track because a small mistake means you don't win the moto. It’s hard to stay on two wheels for a whole championship. Sometimes when I get home or I am travelling back from the race I do stop and think, “I’m doing an incredible job this season.”

When you say it is hard can you understand why people might find that difficult to believe? You make it look very easy…

Maybe from the outside it could look a bit easy but I am keeping my rhythm. In the last races I have been taking more distance over the second place rider and I’m improving also, and this is another goal next to winning the championship. I want to improve. Sometimes I don't push too much because I want to manage risk but I want to ride the best I can each week. If I can ride smoothly then [that’s] better because I am always thinking about the future and I know the MXGP class will be hard. I’m very ordered with everything I do. I am always thinking that the others are working and training more. I give my all…and sometimes a bit too much; the time to recover for the weekend can be too small. If you push too much in the week then you can have some consequences in the weekend, which I’ve had before.

Did it ever get to a point where it became stressful or pressurised to maintain it all? Any issues with motivation?

When Tony got injured [Cairoli dislocated his shoulder in Latvia for round nine]. We had always trained together and when he was hurt I didn't have that partner and the first days were a bit disorientating and I didn't know what to do. I would ride but it was weird being on the track alone. I wasn't used to that. I’d trained by myself all my life and in the beginning it was difficult to ride with Tony but I could always put challenges every time I went out there, whether it was a lap-time or trying to be smoother.