MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 9, 2019 6:30am

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 17 (of 18) - MXGP of Turkey - Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

MXGP of Turkey - MXGP

- Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands3 - 2 KTM
3Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - 5 Husqvarna
4Tim Gajser Slovenia6 - 3 Honda
5Ivo Monticelli Italy8 - 4 KTM
6Gautier Paulin France5 - 6 Yamaha
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 8 Yamaha
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium9 - 7 Honda
9Kevin Strijbos Belgium11 - 9 Yamaha
10Jordi Tixier France12 - 10 KTM
MXGP of Turkey - MX2

- Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Belgium2 - 5 Yamaha
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands5 - 3 Kawasaki
4Maxime Renaux France4 - 4 Yamaha
5Tom Vialle France8 - 2 KTM
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa3 - 6 Honda
7Adam Sterry United Kingdom7 - 7 Kawasaki
8Alberto Forato Italy9 - 8 Husqvarna
9Mathys Boisrame France6 - 11 Honda
10 Italy11 - 10 Husqvarna
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia744
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland542
3Gautier Paulin France499
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands488
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland462
6Pauls Jonass Latvia428
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania416
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium403
9Romain Febvre France384
10Antonio Cairoli Italy358
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain787
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark592
3Jago Geerts Belgium505
4Tom Vialle France495
5Henry Jacobi Germany442
6Adam Sterry United Kingdom384
7Maxime Renaux France376
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa359
9Mathys Boisrame France303
10Ben Watson United Kingdom282
American Flat Track

Round 17 (of 20) - Williams Grove Half-Mile - Mechanicsburg, PA

AFT Twins

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stBriar BaumanIndian25 Laps
2ndBrandon PriceIndian0.878
3rdDavis FisherIndian4.525
4thJared MeesIndian4.894
5thRobert PearsonIndian6.270
6th Jarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson9.693
7thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson9.948
8thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian10.632
9thLarry PegramIndian11.641
10thBrandon RobinsonIndian11.841

AFT Singles

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna15 Laps
2ndMorgen MischlerKTM0.610
3rdOliver BrindleyKTM3.257
4thDan BromleyKTM3.492
5thMikey RushHonda3.765
6thMax WhaleKawasaki4.559
7thDallas DanielsYamaha4.839
8thCole ZabalaHonda5.872
9thShayna TexterKTM6.320
10thChad CoseHonda6.541

AFT Twins Standings

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian305
2ndJared MeesIndian270
3rdBronson BaumanIndian221
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian195
5thBrandon RobinsonIndian179
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson179
7thHenry WilesIndian153
8thRobert PearsonIndian149
9thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson145
10thDavis FisherIndian139

AFT Singles Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna266
2ndDan BromleyKTM251
3rdMikey RushHonda230
4thJesse JanischYamaha183
5thChad CoseHonda175
6thShayna TexterKTM165
7thRyan WellsYamaha157
8thMorgen MischlerKTM145
9thMax WhaleKawasaki120
10thKevin StollingsHonda101

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 6 - Lead Belt National Enduro - Park Hills, MO

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMarchine
1stSteward BaylorKTM
2ndGrant BaylorKTM
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna
4thThorn DevlinGas Gas
5thMike WitkowskiBeta

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM160
2ndGrant BaylorKTM129
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna113
4thMike WitkowskiBeta89
5thLiam DraperKTM88

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna293
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna275
3rdJosh GilbertHonda247
4thMartin BarrYamaha232
5thBas VaessenKTM169

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM194
2ndDante OliveiraKTM158
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna122
4thRicky DietrichHonda119
5thZach BellKawasaki177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 6 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDennis UllrichHusqvarna212
2ndTanel LeokYamaha200
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki190
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM155
5thTim KochKTM115
6thTom KochKTM111
7thJeremy SeewerYamaha100
8thJeremy DelinceHonda95
9thJeffrey HerlingsKTM88
10thRichard SikynaKTM86

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan van de MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McNeilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick