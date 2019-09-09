Wake-Up Call

American Flat Track

Round 17 (of 20) - Williams Grove Half-Mile - Mechanicsburg, PA

AFT Twins

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Briar Bauman Indian 25 Laps 2nd Brandon Price Indian 0.878 3rd Davis Fisher Indian 4.525 4th Jared Mees Indian 4.894 5th Robert Pearson Indian 6.270 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 9.693 7th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 9.948 8th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 10.632 9th Larry Pegram Indian 11.641 10th Brandon Robinson Indian 11.841

AFT Singles

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 15 Laps 2nd Morgen Mischler KTM 0.610 3rd Oliver Brindley KTM 3.257 4th Dan Bromley KTM 3.492 5th Mikey Rush Honda 3.765 6th Max Whale Kawasaki 4.559 7th Dallas Daniels Yamaha 4.839 8th Cole Zabala Honda 5.872 9th Shayna Texter KTM 6.320 10th Chad Cose Honda 6.541

AFT Twins Standings

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 305 2nd Jared Mees Indian 270 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 221 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 195 5th Brandon Robinson Indian 179 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 179 7th Henry Wiles Indian 153 8th Robert Pearson Indian 149 9th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 145 10th Davis Fisher Indian 139

AFT Singles Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 266 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 251 3rd Mikey Rush Honda 230 4th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 183 5th Chad Cose Honda 175 6th Shayna Texter KTM 165 7th Ryan Wells Yamaha 157 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 145 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 120 10th Kevin Stollings Honda 101

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 6 - Lead Belt National Enduro - Park Hills, MO

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Marchine 1st Steward Baylor KTM 2nd Grant Baylor KTM 3rd Evan Smith Husqvarna 4th Thorn Devlin Gas Gas 5th Mike Witkowski Beta

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Steward Baylor KTM 160 2nd Grant Baylor KTM 129 3rd Evan Smith Husqvarna 113 4th Mike Witkowski Beta 89 5th Liam Draper KTM 88

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 293 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 275 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 247 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 232 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 194 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 158 3rd Andrew Short Husqvarna 122 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 119 5th Zach Bell Kawasaki 177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 3570 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3460 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3164 4th Mario Roman Sherco 3070 5th Billy Bolt Husqvarna 2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13)