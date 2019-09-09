Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 17 (of 18) - MXGP of Turkey - Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
MXGP of Turkey - MXGP
Afyon - Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|3 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|8 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|5 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|9 - 7
|Honda
|9
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|11 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|12 - 10
|KTM
MXGP of Turkey - MX2
Afyon - Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 5
|Yamaha
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|8 - 2
|KTM
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|3 - 6
|Honda
|7
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|7 - 7
|Kawasaki
|8
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|9 - 8
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|6 - 11
|Honda
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|11 - 10
|Husqvarna
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|744
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|542
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|499
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|488
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|462
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|428
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|416
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|403
|9
|Romain Febvre
|France
|384
|10
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|787
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|592
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|505
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|495
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|442
|6
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|384
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|376
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|359
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|303
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|282
American Flat Track
Round 17 (of 20) - Williams Grove Half-Mile - Mechanicsburg, PA
AFT Twins
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|25 Laps
|2nd
|Brandon Price
|Indian
|0.878
|3rd
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|4.525
|4th
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|4.894
|5th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|6.270
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|9.693
|7th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|9.948
|8th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|10.632
|9th
|Larry Pegram
|Indian
|11.641
|10th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|11.841
AFT Singles
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|15 Laps
|2nd
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|0.610
|3rd
|Oliver Brindley
|KTM
|3.257
|4th
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|3.492
|5th
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|3.765
|6th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|4.559
|7th
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha
|4.839
|8th
|Cole Zabala
|Honda
|5.872
|9th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|6.320
|10th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|6.541
AFT Twins Standings
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|305
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|270
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|221
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|195
|5th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|179
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|179
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|153
|8th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|149
|9th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|145
|10th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|139
AFT Singles Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|266
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|251
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|230
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|183
|5th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|175
|6th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|165
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|157
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|145
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|120
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|101
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 6 - Lead Belt National Enduro - Park Hills, MO
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Marchine
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
|5th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|160
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|129
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|113
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|89
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|88
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|293
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|275
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|247
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|232
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
WORCS
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|194
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|158
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|119
|5th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|177
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|250
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|207
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|180
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|96
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|92
|10
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|166
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|141
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|132
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|110
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|104
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|245
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|184
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|174
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|130
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|105
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
ADAC MX MASTERS
Through Round 6 (of 7)
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|212
|2nd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|200
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|155
|5th
|Tim Koch
|KTM
|115
|6th
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|111
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|Honda
|95
|9th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|88
|10th
|Richard Sikyna
|KTM
|86
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick