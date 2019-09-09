Yes, the competition has tightened, the racing has been good, other brands are improving and the store-bought Indians are also very competitive. But, in the end, we look at the points and it’s 1-2-3 for the factory Indian team. So it has to be good!

Yeah it’s incredible. I feel like Jared and I are riding pretty well, and then, my brother coming in [Briar’s brother Bronson is the third rider on the factory Indian roster], he’s soaked it all up. I was really worried that he would take that pressure and get nervous with it, just because he was so far from this position that he’s in now. But yeah, he’s taken it and ran with it. I’ve raced him for wins more than I ever thought I would, and he’s been in the lead pack at almost every race.

Yes, I was wondering about that. You got on the factory team and started winning immediately, and we know Jared is great, obviously. So I was wondering if that would lead to people looking at your brother and putting pressure on him. Seems like he was able to either respond to that or actually just ignore it!

Yeah, and all of that comes right back to, again, how cool our team is. Dave Zanotti, our crew chief, he’s a racer, he gets it. He’s like, “Hey man, I understand you’re going to have a day where something isn’t right for you, and I can do everything that I can to this motorcycle and you’re only going to be a fifth-place guy. I know that feeling, I know that’s how this works.” Bronson, he had a few races in the beginning of the year that maybe cut him back a little bit, but instead of everyone saying “Hey man you need to step it up” the team just asked what they could do to help. When he started feeling that, he just kind of realized if he just rides the way he can, he’ll be fine.

2019 AFT Twins Standings

Through Round 18 (of 20)

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 305 2nd Jared Mees Indian 270 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 221 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 195 5th Brandon Robinson Indian 179 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 179 7th Henry Wiles Indian 153 8th Robert Pearson Indian 149 9th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 145 10th Davis Fisher Indian 139

Explain your path to this level. Today, the Singles class in American Flat Track is pretty well defined as the place for up-and-comers, but was it like that when you were coming up? I feel like you jumped into the Twins class pretty early. Were people expecting you to be the guy in this series someday?

I jumped into the Singles class in 2011, and I only did seven races, but I only won four of them. I was pumped, but it wasn’t the Singles class like it is today—it’s so stacked right now. But still, anyone who won races in that class, people were wondering how you would do when you stepped up to the Twins class. So instead of staying in the Singles class, I wanted to move up to the Twins in 2012. I was like “I’m 16, I know exactly what I want to do and I’m going to do it all!” [Laughs] I moved up, and it was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I didn’t realize how great the riders were, how mentally tough it is, and how important equipment is. I would have some decent results, but by decent I mean I would get a top five, and then the next weekend I wouldn’t even make a main, or I’d be a 17th place guy. I finally had a decent year in 2015, I won a race, I had two other podiums, and I thought things were looking up. But I didn’t have much of a ride going into 2016, still. I was like “Holy cow I thought things would really take off.” I got a ride late, I had a few decent rides, but it was just terrible, really. Dave Zanotti picked me up after that. As a motorcycle racer, you don’t really know much, but you have to have the belief. I still believed I could get things done. Dave helped me so much, and we were able to do a lot of things no one thought we could do. That was huge for me.

So maybe in 2011 when you won races in Singles, maybe at that point people saw you as a future star. But in 2012 and after that, in Twins, were people marking you as a future champion?

No, not at all. Maybe in 2011 people were saying, “Oh he’s definitely the next guy.” So that’s why, maybe, I was so fired up about going to the Twins class. Honestly, though, from 2012 through 2014 was just a blur. I was riding all kinds of different motorcycles trying to figure it out, and it got to the point where I was calling people during the week and saying, “Hey man could I ride your motorcycle on the weekend?” Just one of those deals. Full on just how Flat Track worked—just going through the motions, being at the track but not even thinking about being on the podium. I don’t think at that point anyone was saying, “Oh yeah three years from now this guy is going to be going for the championship.”