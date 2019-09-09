Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Intro

September 9, 2019 3:00pm | by:

David Pingree takes a ride on the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F and gives his initial thoughts on the bike.

