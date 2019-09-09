Pro Circuit Releases 2020 KTM and Husqvarna 300 Two-Stroke Exhaust

CORONA, CA—Husqvarna and KTM two-stroke riders will be thrilled to hear the release of Pro Circuit's pipes and silencers for the 2020 KTM 300 XC TPI and 2020 Husqvarna TE 300i models. Some of the other models on the list that can take advantage of these pipes and silencers is KTM's Six Days and Erzbergrodeo models along with the Husqvarna 2020 TC 250/300 model. Ready to bolt on and shred the track or trail, Pro Circuit's line of pipes and silencers for the new KTM and Husqvarna models offer a noticeable performance and horsepower boost across the entire RPM range. Add a bit more performance and fun into your next riding experience with any Pro Circuit pipe and silencer.

Works Pipes

The original Pro Circuit Works Pipe offers unparalleled performance and power for every two-stroke application. Increased horsepower and torque gains will quickly be noticed across the entire RPM range. The unplated, oiled metal finish requires some maintenance, but really gives your bike that "works look."

Platinum Pipe

The Platinum Pipe offers the same performance gains as the Works Pipe, but is a more ideal choice for extreme weather condition riding. It is constructed of AKDQ high-quality carbon steel and includes a nickel plated finish to reduce rider maintenance and to help protect the pipe against nature's elements. The Platinum Pipe also features hand welded and pounded seams and reinforced mounting brackets and stingers for increased durability.

Ti-2 Shorty Carbon Kevlar/Titanium Silencer

The Ti-2 Shorty Carbon Kevlar/Titanium Silencer is the latest piece of racing technology offered by Pro Circuit and is guaranteed to be a favorite for most two-stroke riders. The Ti-2 is similar to the popular R-304 silencer except it is constructed with a carbon Kevlar shell, titanium tubing and titanium end-cap. The titanium and carbon Kevlar construction offers the "factory" look and appearance while reducing weight. The Ti-2 is for closed-course racing only.

R-304 Shorty Silencer

The R-304 Shorty Silencer was developed as a full-race two-stroke silencer. The compact design of the short aluminum canister offers optimum performance gains and is recommended for closed-course racing only. Hex head screws are used to secure the inlet cap and can be removed easily for quick re-packing of the silencer.

304 Factory Sound Silencer

The 304 Factory Sound Silencer is recommended for most two-stroke applications. The slightly longer body offers added top-end performance while reducing noise output. The brushed aluminum body and stainless steel inlet tube and end-cap gives you a silencer that looks as good as it performs.

Type 296 Spark Arrestor Silencer

The Type 296 Spark Arrestor Silencer is a quiet spark arrestor that should be used when riding in noise sensitive areas or any National Forest. The Type 296 silencer is also U.S. Forest Service approved and will reduce your bikes noise level at or near 96dB on most models.