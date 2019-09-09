Red Bull KTM finally come back to haunt both classes of the FIM World Championship at an eye-catching Grand Prix of Turkey, round 17 (of 18) as the series hurries to a conclusion.

1. Beware the Dutch as Herlings slips into old groove

Afyon remains a Jeffrey Herlings domain. The far-flung but wide, quick, modern, technical circuit returned to the MXGP calendar for the second year and found a rampaging Dutchman again in imperious form for what was the 17th and penultimate fixture of 2019. Having gone 1-1 in ‘18, Herlings repeated the feat in just his second full Grand Prix appearance, and was able to watch some of the painful memories of a broken right foot and right ankle ebb away with the champagne down the sides of the MXGP podium.

Still chasing race-fitness and form and with only the prospect of his homeland hosting the the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations glory on the horizon in three weeks time, Herlings was a step closer to the mark compared to his comeback in Sweden a fortnight ago. He held onto the first race after denying Rockstar Energy IceOne Husqvarna Pauls Jonass (the Latvian exercising his own demons in Turkey with a third overall finish: a collision with Jorge Prado at Afyon 12 months ago and a subsequent knee injury spelt the end of his MX2 title defence and seriously affected his winter preparation for a rookie MXGP season) and then pursued KTM brandmate, buddy and Team Netherlands teammate Glenn Coldenhoff in the second moto. Herlings made his inevitable move on the last lap and had his 1-1, ensuring a streak of at least one Grand Prix triumph every year since he debuted in the FIM Motocross World Championship as a 15-year-old in 2010 and now has a total of 85; all with Red Bull KTM.

In the bigger picture of the championship, Herlings is starting to fire on all cylinders when the majority of his peers are either feeling the wear of a full term or are seeing-out the calendar. World Champion Tim Gajser crashed his factory HRC machine in both motos in a rare display of miscalculation by the Slovenian. It was a painful birthday for the newly-turned 23 year old who still managed fourth overall with a 6-3. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP's Jeremy Seewer, also falling in the second moto, is all but confirmed as runner-up for the year unless Gautier Paulin—lacking good starts in Turkey—finds 43 points over the Swiss next weekend. Paulin and Coldenhoff will be the keenest competitors in China: the dispute for the bronze medal for the year involves a mere 11 points between the pair.