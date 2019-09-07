Toby,

There aren’t many careers in the motocross world, only jobs. And most of those jobs require a boatload of travel. I’m sure that sounds fantastic, but after you’ve been to fabulous Utica, New York, and downtown Detroit a couple times, the luster wears off. If that’s his dream to work in the industry, I’m not going to knock it, I’m just saying I’d do everything I could to steer my children away from this industry as a career choice. It is small, it is highly susceptible to economic downturns, and there isn’t much room for advancement.

I was managing the TLD race team when my wife and I had our second daughter. It was then I realized that traveling 20 weekends per year, sitting at a desk all day, and taking phone calls well into the evening wasn’t going to work long-term for me if I wanted to stay married. My father-in-law was a fire captain at the time and Broc Sellards and I did a ride-along with him one day… I was hooked. It took me four years of school, training, and interviewing but I finally got on the job and I couldn’t be happier. If you listened to LAPD Chief Charlie Beck’s interview on The Whiskey Throttle Show, he talks about how motocross racers are excellent candidates for fire and law enforcement careers because of the skills required to race. He mentions being able to multi-task, being able to make split-second decisions, and having a “never quit” mentality. Motocross is the perfect sport to prepare you for a career in those fields. I chose fire because I love working with a team. I love physical work and I love that there are so many facets to the job that each day is different from the next. And, most importantly, it is a career that can have a profound impact on the lives of others. I always wanted to do something that “mattered.” I can honestly say that my crew has shown up on some folks’ worst days and we’ve made it better, and sometimes saved lives and property; those days make the sacrifice worth it. There are many components to this career and it certainly isn’t for everybody. I’d recommend visiting a local fire station and asking if he can ride along with the crew for a day to see, firsthand, what it’s all about. If he has any questions, please have him contact me directly.

Best of luck to him.

PING

Hi Ping,

I saw this picture of Garrett Marchbanks at the muddy Spring Creek National. He is negotiating a large jump in a fairly significant rut. I notice though that he is sitting… Is this a technique for the conditions or is he doing it to aid the height he achieves as in a seat bounce?

Thanks for reading,

Peter (hopeless at jumping)