Racerhead #36

LAST RECORDS (Andras Hegyi)

The offseason still has not arrived for the FIM World Motocross Championship. They still have two more races to be run on the 2019 calendar. This weekend will mark the MXGP of Turkey, while next weekend the series visits China for the first time ever. In each of these Asian rounds some records may be realized in both MXGP and MX2 classes. Also, Turkey will mark the last round of the Women’s world championship title. The leader is Courtney Duncan from New Zealand, who would become the third Kiwi world champion besides Shayne King and Ben Townley.

In MXGP, Tim Gajser from Slovenia has already clinched this year's world title, but he would surely like to set some new records as the season winds down. He could become the first Honda-mounted rider to get ten GP wins in a single season. So far, he has taken nine GP wins. All told there have been eight riders to get at least ten GPs in a season: Harry Everts, Stefan Everts and Joel Smets from Belgium, the Dutchman Jeffrey Herlings, the Italian Antonio Cairoli, the Frenchmen Mickael Pichon and Sebastien Tortelli, and most recently Jorge Prado from Spain. Gajser could also become the first Honda rider to reach 800 points in a season. So far only two KTM riders, Herlings and Prado, have been able to collect at least 800 points in a season.

In MX2, Jorge Prado has also clinched the title but he would probably like to add some records as well in his last two MX2 GPs. Prado has 14 GP wins so far this season, and he can get to 16 wins if he takes both Turkey and China, surpassing Herlings' 15 MX2 GP wins in 2013. In addition, the Spanish teenager would be the 13th rider to get at least 30 GP wins, and only the second teenager. As of now Prado has got 29 wins, so he has two chances to get the job done—and he will have done it at a younger age than Jeffrey Herlings.

How the Other Side Lives (Jason Weigandt)

Motocross and supercross will always have my heart, but I've been lucky to get announcing gigs in a few different motorsports disciplines, and I love seeing how they differ. Two weeks ago I recorded a long podcast with Indycar, NASCAR, and IMSA sportscar driver AJ Allmendinger, who is now my broadcast partner for American Flat Track on NBCSN, and we talked about the economics of four-wheeled racing. Those economics, are, in a word, insane. They make no sense at all, every part of it is too expensive, and thus talented drivers can't make it on talent alone. They either need to have family money or find a sponsor to bring to a team. Hustling for sponsor money is as much a part of the auto racing game as driving or working on cars. Yes, motocross is getting more expensive, but it's still possible for talent to be discovered and make it. That's pretty much gone from a lot of other racing, and AJ's own story of what it took to get the rides and make his way are totally fascinating.

Then over this past weekend I got to announce the Crandon Off-Road World Championships for trucks, (you can catch the coverage on Red Bull TV or the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel). The racing in short-course off-road is always amazing, these are 900-horsepower trucks that can jump, slide, slam and bang, as well as reach speeds over 100 MPH. It's an awesome motorsport, but yet, when you really dig in, as I did over the weekend, the economics are crazy. It's not quite as expensive to compete as NASCAR so it's not quite as crazy, but for sure everyone is worried about hustling for sponsors and making it work. There are new engine rules for some of the classes designed to reduce costs but reducing costs in racing really isn't possible. You can make cars run cheaper engines, but can you stop a team from hiring another high-end engineer?

I love all forms of racing and they all have strengths and weaknesses—there is no perfect model. Still, it's cool to see how the other side lives sometimes to see how good we actually have it. Yeah, there are some riders out there right now (like Joey Savatgy) who still don't have deals signed for next year, but that's a small story. The big picture is so far this sport, luckily, has had economic stability thanks mostly to the factory teams, but also to the folks that buy bikes/gear/oil/goggles/boots that support racing, and the promoters that have kept this deal largely on the same, consistent track for a long time (go look at the AMA racing calendar from 30 years ago and you'll see it's almost exactly the same as it is today). If you have amazing talent, you can get that amazing ride. Could we be better? Should we be better? Of course, nothing is perfect. But man, compared to some sports, we have it pretty damned good.