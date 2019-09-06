The reason I say it’s old school is because I think there used to be a time where there was good contingency and purse money all over, and that’s what guys did. They just went to bigger local or regional events and tried to make some purse money and stuff.

Yeah, that is pretty much my plan. That race in Maine has a $15,000 purse. The Pleasure Valley one has a $10,000 purse, and then a $4,000 250 purse. So if I can make a few grand here and there and try to stack that towards supercross or whatever I do next. That’s kind of where my head’s at.

Let me go all the way back to supercross. I know that Travis Beam hooked you up with a bike and stuff. What was your prep going into supercross? It was kind of a plan, but was it really a plan or were you just going for it?

Actually, I don’t think I couldn’t have prepared myself more. It was more on me. Me and Broc [Tickle] had a solid three or four months of prep. We did suspension testing. We did ECU testing with Jamie Ellis. My bike was freaking sweet. I think everything was lined up. I just didn’t have the experience to kind of make it happen. The prep wasn’t the issue. The only thing that I wasn’t fully prepared with is hitting real supercross whoops. That kind of held me back all season, I believe. Two to three seconds in one segment just there. So if I could have just mastered those a little bit better, I think I would have had a little bit better outcome of the season. Then after the fourth round I ended up getting injured anyway and that screwed me over. I don’t think the prep was the issue.

So supercross was going to plan. Then did the Canada thing come along late, or was that actually a plan, also?

Canada was late. Travis actually bought the 450 I have right now for me to do a privateer outdoor 450 effort, kind of like John Short and Henry [Miller] did this year. So that was going to be my plan. Then the deal came to Canada where I was going to get free bikes and I could make a little extra bonus money and race for wins and not 12th places. So that was pretty inviting to me, so I took that route instead. It was last-minute, but I had already had my suspension and my ECU and some wheel stuff carried over from supercross, so I just saved that stuff and then I put it on my Canadian race bike. It all kind of worked out pretty good. After the season ended in Canada, we only did eight races up there and I did four supercross races, so I’m not burned out at all. I don’t feel like I need a break or an off-season. I just wanted to keep racing. So me and my brother just loaded up my van and went to Ironman and did the best we could. I ended up coming home after Ironman to Michigan, because that’s where I’m from. I grew up an hour from Baja. That’s my home track. I just wanted to go back and race and see some friends. It was a fun weekend.

First of all, Canada—you had some podiums. Were you happy with your results?

I was. I became kind of stagnant mid-season. I feel like I lost a little speed, maybe. I don’t know. I think me jumping to new tracks and not really being comfortable on it right away. It was a little bit frustrating because I was healthy and I didn’t have an excuse, I just didn’t quite have it at a few of the races. But then at the end I felt like I picked it back up and I was kind of back into form and challenging for the race lead again. I was pretty happy with it. I had four podiums on the season and three fourth-places. So I was pretty consistently a top-four guy every moto.