How to Watch: MXGP of Turkey

How to Watch MXGP of Turkey

September 6, 2019 10:20am

While the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has concluded, there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is in action as the series heads to Turkey for round 17 (of 18) of the championship.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Turkey

- Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

* all times
MX2 QualifyingSeptember 7 - 9:45amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingSeptember 7 - 10:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1September 8 - 6:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1September 8 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2September 8 - 9:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2September 8 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2September 9 - 12:00amon cbs-sports-network
MX2 Race 2September 9 - 1:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia709
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland511
3Gautier Paulin France468
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands446
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland443
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain737
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark592
3Jago Geerts Belgium467
4Tom Vialle France460
5Henry Jacobi Germany442
Full Standings

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Timetable

Race Center

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info