While the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has concluded, there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is in action as the series heads to Turkey for round 17 (of 18) of the championship.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Turkey
Afyon - Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
* all timesMXGP TV Schedule
2019 Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|709
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|511
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|468
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|446
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|443
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|737
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|592
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|467
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|460
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|442