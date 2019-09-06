Team USA holds an annual press conference before the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and honestly, it's usually pretty boring. The team talks about expecting and wanting to win, but after last year's not-even-on-the-podium performance on home soil at RedBud, it's clear just saying it doesn't equate to winning it.

This year, Team USA faces a really steep challenge, with European sand and a home track for what's shaping up to be the strongest team at the event, Holland. However, by listening closely to this year's press conference, you can decode certain facts that can improve Team USA's chances. They might be underdogs, but this also might work to their advantage. Jason Weigandt hosts both the press conference and this podcast, offering some analysis of why what Team USA is saying might just improve their chances of winning.

