2019 Baja Brawl AMA Motocross Championship Recap

Millington, MI—The 2019 Baja Brawl AMA Championship crushed it this year with great racing and entertainment for all. And this one-of-a-kind festival celebrating motocross is designed for just that—all 80 acres of Baja Acres were packed!

“People forget the main reason why they got into moto,” said event conductor Patrick Grzebinski. “Spending time with their family, adventuring to cool places while meeting new people, and having fun riding their dirt bikes. It’s just badass!”

Located in the heart of Michigan, the Baja Brawl has grown into one of the premier amateur motocross events in the country. Supported by Monster Energy and is a Motoplayground Official Dirty 100 event, this year’s race brought out all of the heavy-hitters, as well as plenty of first-time Brawlers from across the nation. They all experienced a first-class motocross track that delivered them pro national conditions. While Michigan topped all states with the most wins this year, Baja Brawl class titles went home with riders as far west as California and as far east as New Jersey, not to mention titles taken home down south to Texas, Alabama, and Florida.

The Baja Brawl added some changes this year too, like adding a Ferris wheel that was free for all to enjoy. Also, the notoriously fun Sunday night Pond Palooza was moved to the track interior. This new location kept the nighttime festivities well away from the pits, and the beautiful location created a magical experience which was praised by all.

A few social media celebrities made appearances like Larry the Enticer with Pit Viper Sunglasses as well Ronnie Mac, who is always a show-stopper aboard his premix-burning Screaming Eagle. Ronnie showed off his amazing riding skills by attempting the first-ever pond skim-to-dirt jump-to-pond skim. With no practice (and probably no real plan) for the stunt, Uncle Ron almost made it. Uncle Ron completed the first pond skim and the jump but then upon landing (and after further review) it appears the Screaming Eagle hit Baja’s legendary Grandpa Fish on the second pond skim, causing him to crash. Better luck next year! Ronnie Mac is such a crowd favorite that he had to have two autograph sessions for fans of all ages.

And we can’t forget elite New Jersey rider Jesse Pierce, who entertained the crowd by going nearly upside down to win the Best Whip competition.

As at any big race, there were some intense battles in every class. The Pure Michigan rider, Jace Kessler, was on top of them all, winning four class championships and earning the overall event “Bad Axe” Award. Indiana rider Mark Fineis was also a familiar face on the box, earning three class championships. The ageless Kawasaki rider John Grewe destroyed it with three championships for the second year in a row. And Joey Crown swept the win in the FMF “Up in Smoke” two-stroke class.

2019 Baja Brawl Champions:Jace Kessler (MI); Mark Fineis (IN); John Grewe (MI); Joey Crown (MI); Marshal Weltin (MI); Lance Kobush (MO); Gavin Towers (PA); Vincent Luhovey Jr. (PA); Jeremy Ryan (CA); Kade Nightingale (OK); Christopher Blackmer (MI); Krystian Janik (IL); Luke Fauser (PA); Landon Gibson (FL); Uriah Wood (MI); Blake Hansen (WI); Brady Fudge (MI); Hunter Nitsch (NY); James Roberts (MI); Canyon Richards (NJ); Axel Ward (AL); Jeff Curry (MI); Lee Fleischmann (MI); Travis Johnsmeyer (NY); Caden Dudney (TX); Diesel Thomas (NE); Landrey Hazen (MI); Noah Wilbrandt (MI); Bryce Haupricht (OH); and Kyle Petrie (MI).

