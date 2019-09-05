Now that the off-season is here, one of our favorite things to do is get busy with some bench-racing, arguing about the best and worst of this rider or that state or any decade. And one of our favorite decades for motocross is the '80s, when guys like Rick Johnson, Jeff Ward, David Bailey, Broc Glover, and Johnny O'Mara ruled. But the rider who best epitomizes the 1980s for us is "The Dogger" himself, Ron Lechien.

A member of the El Cajon Zone, his ups and downs were extreme in both directions—when he was up he was one of the best ever, but when he was down, it was downright ugly. This list is about Ronnie's ups, as in, his greatest hits from the '80s.

1984 Unadilla 250 U.S. Grand Prix: Still just 17 years old, Lechien rides into the FIM record books as the youngest winner ever in the 250cc FIM World Motocross Championships, winning the U.S. Grand Prix at Unadilla. It was Lechien's first visit ever to Unadilla in Upstate New York, as well as his first Grand Prix.

1981 Mammoth Mountain Motocross: At the ripe, old age of 14, Ron Lechien puts himself on the national motocross map by winning the one 125cc pro race he's allowed to enter, the non-sanctioned Mammoth Mountain Classic. Riding a Yamaha YZ125, Lechien tops a field of veterans that includes USGP winner Marty Moates, SoCal legend "Radical" Ron Turner, Mike Tripes (Marty's brother), and more.