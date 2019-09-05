Kalani Robb to Appear on Live Taping of The Whiskey Throttle Show

Corona, CA—Our guest for the next LIVE taping of The Whiskey Throttle Show at the Troy Lee Designs shop in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, September 13, is surfing legend Kalani Robb! One of the best surfers to ever paddle out, Kalani played a big role in ushering in a new era of surfing in the 1990s. Join us as we walk through his life, career, and the fun new projects he’s currently working on.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Kalani? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

Join us!

Tickets available at www.road2recovery.com for a $20 donation per seat and 100 percent of proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery. Free Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and pizza with entry—but hurry, limited seats available!

Troy Lee Designs Flagship Store

380 Glenneyre St

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

The show posts the following week and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, and Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Make sure to follow The Whiskey Throttle Show on Instagram @whiskeythrottleshow and Twitter @w_throttle_show.