MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The second annual running of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania will see an additional event added to an action-packed weekend of racing. The inaugural Pit Bike State Championship is slated to take place on the evening of Saturday, September 28, 2019 and will see ten different states take to a unique pit bike racecourse to crown a Pit Bike State Champion.

Each state will have a Team Captain who selects three riders to compete in the event. All riders will race aboard equally prepared Yamaha TTR 110 machines provided by Motozilli Yamaha of Warren, Ohio. Each state will be assigned one machine that all three of their riders will compete upon in different motos. Competitors must have photo identification showing their residence of the state they are competing for and all riders must have matching numbers on their jersey. Race numbers per state will be assigned in advance and for the inaugural event will be numbered 2 through 11.

Current Confirmed Team Captains per state are as follows:

Pennsylvania – Barry Hawk

Ohio – Fred Andrews

Indiana – David Quillen

Wisconsin – Jamie Fox Vance

Tennessee – Chuck Lemaster

Currently there are several other states waiting on a confirmation of a Team Captain who will select riders. However, if you would like to be a Team Captain of your respective state, you should contact Jared Bolton at bolton@gnccracing.com to express your interest.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Main image: Rodney Webb