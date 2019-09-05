Beirer admitted to being “frustrated” by the situation that saw Vialle replaced by Maxime Renaux in the reigning champions three-man line-up. Vialle has been outstanding in his rookie season in the FIM Motocross World Championship and his first term as a factory rider taking six podiums, his first win two weeks ago in Sweden, and vying for third place in the MX2 standings. Now, however, he will not compete at the ‘Nations. The KTM boss is keen for better compromise to avoid similar situations occurring in the future for what is one of the sport’s largest promotional windows.

“There has to be give-and-take,” he stressed. “There is no question in my mind that the MXoN is about country colors and racing for the flag and—as a brand—I am happy to step back in that respect and still put the use of our trucks, staff, and resources and buy all the extra passes for our team to be there, but I cannot ignore our sponsors who make the team happen for the rest of the year and to whom I am thankful. It is not because we have any pressure from those sponsors but because this is the right thing to do. This unfair compromise I won’t accept any longer and now it is really sad because a young rider who really deserves his place on the team has been given a no-go."

Below is Vialle's post about the situation: