With the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at the end of the month, we run down who will ride for what team on September 28 and 29 in Assen, The Netherlands.

France

2018 Finish: First

A month away from the race and the defending champions have already been through a roller coaster ride. Romain Febvresuffered a broken femur at the MXGP of Sweden on August 16 and was replaced by Jordi Tixier to race the Open class. Then this Tuesday morning, news broke that Tom Vialle was removed from the team after a dispute over his Red Bull KTM team logo and the Team France gear, so the up-and-coming MX2 rookie will not make his Motocross of Nations debut in September. Vialle is now off the team, replaced by Renaux. Stalwart Gautier Paulin (MXGP) is still on board as Team France seeks a sixth straight Chamberlain Trophy this year.

Netherlands

2018 Finish: Second

While the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship hasn’t gone Herlings way as he’s suffered two injuries to the same leg (both that required surgery) he is coming back to his typical form—which is bad for everyone that’s not Herlings and Team Netherlands. Glenn Coldenhoff is catching fire late in the championship, as he’s won the last two rounds (1-1 at the MXGP of Italy and 1-2 at the MXGP of Sweden). The team was announced with Herlings and Coldenhoff as the 450 riders, but with both Calvin Vlaanderen and Roan Van De Moosdijk named as MX2 riders. MX Vice reported that, "A handful of training days in deep sand will be run to determine whether Vlaanderen or Van De Moosdijk should fill the MX2 berth." While nothing has been made official yet, Vlaanderen was listed on the team's entry list.