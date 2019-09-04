Racer X Maine Event Returns Sept 13th–15th

We’re pumped to once again partner with MX207 in Lyman, Maine, for one of the fastest-growing races in the sport, and a huge event for racers in the Northeast. We call it the Racer X Maine event, and it promises three days of non-stop big race action.

Racer X has been covering the Maine Event for three years now, and this year we’re sending our own Editor-in-Chief Davey Coombs to check in on the action. Should be plenty to see, as this AMA Featured Event kicks off on Friday, September 13, with practice and then a three-moto format for racing on Saturday and Sunday (the Friday practice is optional). The MX207 folks have been scouting talent to create its All-Star rider roster, and those riders will run bibs to designate them as the guys to beat in their respective classes. Look for that list to become official on Friday. What’s on the line? The EJP Pro Purse is expected to at least match last year’s $15,000 payout, including a cash contribution from none other than Steve Matthes and PulpMX!

The regular 250 and 450 pro classes aren’t all, though. The 125 two-stroke class returns and General Ryan Sipes is going to race it, fresh off of his 125 All-Star race win at the Ironman National (and another win at the Full Gas Sprint Enduro, a cross-country style test, over the weekend). The JBR Best Whip contest is also back, with Brett Cue as part of the roster. And, new this year is the Mighty Moose Enduro X race, running under the lights on Friday night.

Plus, the MX207 track is always prepped to perfection, and September weather is just about perfect in Maine. Gates open for the weekend Thursday, September 12, at 9:00 a.m. Head to www.mx207.com/racerx or follow @MX207 for the latest.